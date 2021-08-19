See history come to life during 'Omaha Uncovered' exhibit at The Durham Museum

Omaha is just a short drive from Fremont, but do you know the history of the largest city in Nebraska?
To help area residents learn more about Omaha, The Durham Museum is presenting “Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History through Art and Story.” The exhibit is focused on uncovering the vast and fascinating history of Omaha.
The exhibition, which will be on display through Nov. 21, highlights methods of conservation, giving visitors an up-close look into how history can come to life through objects.
During the course of the exhibition, art conservator Kenneth Bé from the Ford Conservation Center will periodically be “on exhibit” actively conserving a historic painting from 1905 titled, “Aerial View of Omaha,” that once hung in the lobby of the Omaha Bee newspaper office.
The painting, which is part of the museum’s permanent collection, looks west from the Missouri River towards the western horizon and captures the layout of the Omaha of the past and present.
Lovers of maps, history and art can enjoy seeing the faded mural brought to new life over the duration of the project.
Guests also can see preservation in action in The Durham’s working lab of the Photo Archive. Museum staff will be in the exhibit actively digitizing historic photographs from the museum collection as well as highlighting stories of iconic Omaha photos through the personal memories of longtime Omaha resident and retired museum employee/volunteer, Bill Gonzalez.
Throughout the exhibition, Bé will be working in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month.
A Conservation Conversation with the Ford Conservation Center is planned for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
While Bé’s expertise is in painting conservation, Hilary LeFevere and Rebecca Cashman work with paper and object conservation, respectively.
All three conservators will join together for a panel presentation about their work with museums, libraries and other clients, including the challenges and successes of working with a variety of historic objects.
The public is invited to attend this lecture either virtually or in person. Both options require registration.
If you wish to attend the lecture at the museum, regular museum admission applies; free for members. The virtual presentation is free.
You can register for either option by calling 402-444-5071, emailing reservations@DurhamMuseum.org, or going online at www.DurhamMuseum.org. After registering for the virtual option, you will be emailed a link to access the program.
The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. in downtown Omaha.
The Durham’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed most major holidays.
Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under. Every Tuesday through Aug. 31, admission for all ages is $5 after 5 p.m., as the museum stays open until 8 p.m.
Timed tickets are encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.