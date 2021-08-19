See history come to life during 'Omaha Uncovered' exhibit at The Durham Museum

Omaha is just a short drive from Fremont, but do you know the history of the largest city in Nebraska?

To help area residents learn more about Omaha, The Durham Museum is presenting “Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History through Art and Story.” The exhibit is focused on uncovering the vast and fascinating history of Omaha.

The exhibition, which will be on display through Nov. 21, highlights methods of conservation, giving visitors an up-close look into how history can come to life through objects.

During the course of the exhibition, art conservator Kenneth Bé from the Ford Conservation Center will periodically be “on exhibit” actively conserving a historic painting from 1905 titled, “Aerial View of Omaha,” that once hung in the lobby of the Omaha Bee newspaper office.

The painting, which is part of the museum’s permanent collection, looks west from the Missouri River towards the western horizon and captures the layout of the Omaha of the past and present.

Lovers of maps, history and art can enjoy seeing the faded mural brought to new life over the duration of the project.