See how others in Fremont are staying busy during this unique time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creativity is a must these days as people look for ways to stay busy at home.

Since we can’t go out to a movie, attend sporting events like the Nebraska spring football game or go see our favorite artists perform live in person at a concert, we’re looking for alternative activities to occupy our time.

If you drive around Fremont, you can see many residents have taken to outdoor art projects. There are many colorful chalk drawings brightening up sidewalks and driveways.

Some artists, like Erin Osness, also are creating works of art on windows. Erin painted a stained glass looking cross window on the front of her family’s home prior to Easter.

“Our daughter is an art club student with Mr. (Geoff) Semrad at JCAC and is finding ways to stay creative. This is her biggest project so far,” said Erin’s mom, Dawn, about the window art project.

Amy Sorensen and her family shared their art skills with the residents of Nye Square, where her father, Larry Weinandt, lives.

They started out by decorating Weinandt’s patio with some chalk art designs, but then their project took on a much larger scale.