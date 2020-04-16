See how others in Fremont are staying busy during this unique time

Creativity is a must these days as people look for ways to stay busy at home.
Since we can’t go out to a movie, attend sporting events like the Nebraska spring football game or go see our favorite artists perform live in person at a concert, we’re looking for alternative activities to occupy our time.
If you drive around Fremont, you can see many residents have taken to outdoor art projects. There are many colorful chalk drawings brightening up sidewalks and driveways.
Some artists, like Erin Osness, also are creating works of art on windows. Erin painted a stained glass looking cross window on the front of her family’s home prior to Easter.
“Our daughter is an art club student with Mr. (Geoff) Semrad at JCAC and is finding ways to stay creative. This is her biggest project so far,” said Erin’s mom, Dawn, about the window art project.
Amy Sorensen and her family shared their art skills with the residents of Nye Square, where her father, Larry Weinandt, lives.
They started out by decorating Weinandt’s patio with some chalk art designs, but then their project took on a much larger scale.
“He enjoyed it so much,” Sorensen said of the patio art. “My family along with my brother’s family and my niece’s family decided to decorate all of the patios at Nye Square Campus to spread some cheer during this difficult time. The residents’ smiles and the waves we received along the way were so heart-warming. I think we all enjoyed it.”
Randall Beach and his daughter created a scavenger hunt for their neighbors, Fiona and Jacobi Kavan. The activity, which combined fun and exercise, also featured a prize at the end. Four children who live near Sixth Street and Platte Avenue – Jalyssa, Makenna and Kade Hollander, and Lily Bergeron – organized their own coronavirus neighborhood concert.
“They practiced their instruments, worked on tumbling and dance routines and bicycle tricks for two weeks,” neighbor Cherrie Beam-Callaway said. “They performed on the island in the middle of the street while neighbors sat in their yards to watch. Thank you to these children for brightening our day and working so hard.”
With Nebraska’s unpredictable spring weather, many people also are turning to puzzles and board games to occupy their time.
Colette Kroeten said she and her husband, Terry Kroeten, a retired professor from Midland University, play at least three to four different games a day.
“The afternoons and evenings go by quickly when playing,” she said.
Passing the time
