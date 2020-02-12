Sinai Lutheran Church to host Sunday concert

Soprano Nola Jeanpierre will be performing a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., in Fremont.

The concert is part of the Sinai Festival Sounds series. Jeanpierre will be accompanied by her aunt, pianist Dr. Claudette Valentine.

Jeanpierre is a virtuoso soprano who has performed with the Des Moines Symphony, San Francisco Opera Company, Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Omaha Community Playhouse, Center Stage Community Theatre, Opera Omaha and Cathedral Arts Project. She is the choral director at Church of the Resurrection Episcopal Church in Omaha, soloist and assistant director for New Life Presbyterian Church and director of the Pratt Street Summer Youth Program and After School Community Program.

Valentine has served as an adjunct professor of piano at Creighton University and as director of the Creighton University Gospel Choir. In addition, she was musical director for Omaha Community Playhouse, Chanticleer Theater and Center Stage Theater. She is the minister of music at New Life Presbyterian Church and is in her sixth decade of teaching piano pedagogy at Valentine Music Studio.

Admission to the concert is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.

