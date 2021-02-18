Some of Broadway's most popular musicals are coming to Omaha

If you missed out on Omaha’s 2019 tour stop of “Hamilton,” don’t worry, you’ll have another chance to be in the room where it happens later this year.
“Hamilton” is among six Tony-nominated Broadway musicals that Omaha Performing Arts recently announced will make a stop at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater during its 2021-22 Broadway season.
Beginning in September 2021, the season includes “Cats,” “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mean Girls” and the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Hadestown.”
Subscribers also will have first access to special engagements of “Wicked” and “Anastasia.”
“We have been working closely with our Broadway colleagues as touring shows plan for a safe return to theaters across the country this fall. We’re bringing a spectacular Broadway season back to Omaha and appreciate our audiences’ patience. We can’t wait to see these shows and our fans again,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in a press release.
“Cats” will take the stage Sept. 28-Oct. 3. The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Weber is one of the longest running Broadway shows of all time.
“Cats” has won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It tells the story of one magical night when a tribe of cats gather for their annual ball.
The musical features new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation.
Just a few weeks later – Oct. 26-Nov. 14 – the Broadway smash, “Hamilton” will entertain thousands of fans at the Orpheum Theater.
“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary.
It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway. The book, music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“Dear Evan Hansen” will stop in Omaha Dec. 28 through Jan. 2, 2022. It is described as a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
“Dear Evan Hansen” is the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a 2018 Grammy Award.
A new production of “Fiddler on the Roof” will entertain audiences Feb. 8-12, 2022. It features a number of musical hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).”
“Fiddler of the Roof” is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and life, love and laughter. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to Omaha direct from Broadway.
Also direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” will take the Orpheum’s stage March 8-13, 2022.
Its award-winning creative team includes book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director Casey Nicholaw. The funny hit musical full of inside jokes gets to the heart of what it means to be a true friend, and above all, a human being.
“Hadestown” will stop in Omaha from March 29 through April 3, 2022.
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” is a love story for today … and always. It intertwines two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Durydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
“Wicked” will return to Omaha from April 27 through May 15, 2022. The popular musical has won 35 major awards, including a Grammy and three Tony Awards.
Long before the girl from Kansas arrives in Munchkinland, two girls meet in the land of Oz. One – born with emerald green skin – is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular.
“Wicked” tells the story of how these two grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
“Anastasia” will take the stage June 7-12, 2022. This new musical transports audience members from the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
Inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” features a book by playwright Terrence McNally, a new score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens with direction by Darko Tresnjak.
New season ticket packages are now on sale at www.TicketOmaha.com.
Current subscribers will receive the new season with the six-show package, including “Hamilton.” They also have the option to add on two special engagements.
Individual performance tickets will go on sale at a later date. More information is available at www.TicketOmaha.com, www.O-pa.org and in the Ticket Omaha app.
These engagements replace all previously announced dates and performances. Omaha Performing Arts is working to bring other previously scheduled shows to Omaha in future seasons.