Some of Broadway's most popular musicals are coming to Omaha

Also direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” will take the Orpheum’s stage March 8-13, 2022.

Its award-winning creative team includes book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director Casey Nicholaw. The funny hit musical full of inside jokes gets to the heart of what it means to be a true friend, and above all, a human being.

“Hadestown” will stop in Omaha from March 29 through April 3, 2022.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” is a love story for today … and always. It intertwines two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Durydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

“Wicked” will return to Omaha from April 27 through May 15, 2022. The popular musical has won 35 major awards, including a Grammy and three Tony Awards.

Long before the girl from Kansas arrives in Munchkinland, two girls meet in the land of Oz. One – born with emerald green skin – is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular.