Sons of the Pioneers set to perform in Fremont

A singing cowboy band will be riding into Fremont to perform this weekend.

Sons of the Pioneers will present a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road. The concert is part of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series.

Sons of the Pioneers have built a new genre and library of music that is an American original, one that has been synonymous with the American west, and that continues to entertainment legions of listeners worldwide.

Sons of the Pioneers are known as the original “singing cowboy” band. They were instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music and are popular with contemporary western bands.

Founded in 1934 by Roy Rogers, Bob Nolan and Time Spencer, the band has remained together continuously since then, rotating a total of some 46 members over the many years. The group is currently fortunate to include Roy’s son, Dusty Rogers.

This ensemble continues to gain fans young and old, playing favorites such as “Cool Water,” “Cimarron,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Happy Trails” and other classic western favorites.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members are admitted free to Sunday’s concert. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

The Sons of the Pioneers concert is just one of many events taking place in the area this weekend. Here are some other options:

Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions

Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha will be hosting bonsai and ikebana exhibitions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The bonsai exhibition will allow visitors to feel the Zen behind this ancient living art. Members of the Nebraska Bonsai Society will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale.

Ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The exhibition will feature arrangements from both classical and contemporary schools of Ikebana. Members of Ikebana International Omaha No. 60 will be present during show hours to meet guests and answer questions about the art of ikebana.

Admission to the exhibitions is included with paid garden admission of $15 plus tax for adults, $9 plus tax for children ages 3 to 12, and free for garden members and children under 3.

Final weekend at Joslyn

This weekend is your last chance to visit Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha before it undergoes a major transformation. Joslyn will temporarily be closed after May 1 for the next two years during construction.

Joslyn’s expansion and renovation will add galleries, classrooms, public spaces, a new entrance and much more.

The museum, which is open from 10 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, will have extended hours until 8 p.m. on Friday and Sunday. There will be a cash bar, small plates for sale, and free art-making from 5-8 p.m.

Joslyn curators also will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and Sunday for gallery chats about the works they’ll miss the most these next two years.

All weekend, including Saturday, everyone can enjoy free tickets to the exhibition, “Faces from the Interior: The North American Portraits of Karl Bodmer.” The weekend also will include a sale in the museum shop, membership giveaways and other surprises.

Healthy Kids Day

Fremont Family YMCA at 810 N. Lincoln Ave. will be having its Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public. There will be activities in the large gym and the turf room for the kids, including a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, games and crafts, and Katie the Comfort Dog.

Scouty’s Shave Ice will be out front and the YMCA will be giving out tickets for free ices to the first 300 kids.

Family Open Swim will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center while Open Ice Skate will be from 1-3 p.m. at Sidner Ice Arena.

Kids who register for the YMCA’s summer day camp at Healthy Kids Day will receive a free YMCA camp drawstring bag.

Renaissance Faire and Pirate Festival

The 19th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire and Medieval Pageant and the 14th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverwest Park, 23101 W. Maple Road, between Waterloo and Elkhorn.

Jousting knights on horseback will meet pirates and Vikings with many other themed entertainment in between. There are four stages of rotating performers, plus various other hands-on activities, games of skill, living history displays and treasure hunt surprises.

Performances will include belly dancing, magic, music, fire breathing, juggling and more. The youngsters can enjoy face painting, costumed characters and pony rides.

Artisan merchants from all over the region will be selling their unique goods in the village marketplace. There also will be a feasting court and beer garden.

Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-13, and free for ages 0-5. Two-day passes are $22 for adults and $12 for children.

