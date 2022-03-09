Soup lunch will benefit Fremont High School's choir

The Fremont High School Choir Booster Club is planning a soup lunch fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Fremont High School cafeteria, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

The soup lunch precedes the 2:30 p.m. matinee performance of “Oklahoma!” at Nell McPherson Theatre.

Cost is a free-will donation. All proceeds will go to the FHS Choir.

Those attending the lunch can use the theatre or cafeteria entrance. The lunch will include a meet and greet with the cast and a photo booth from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

“Oklahoma!” tickets purchased online at fremont.booktix.com are $6 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets purchased at the door will be $10 for students and $15 for adults.

