Theater fans are in luck.

The slate of theatrical productions being offered in the area offers something for everyone, including two very different musicals.

Here’s a look at four area productions:

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Hawks Mainstage at Omaha Community Playhouse will be featuring the horror comedy rock musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Friday through May 7.

In this gleefully gruesome cult comedy with an infectious 60s-style score, Seymore, a nerdy store clerk at Mushnik’s flower shop, is thrust into the spotlight when he happens upon a new breed of carnivorous plant.

But his newfound fame comes at a cost when Seymour discovers the sassy seedling has an unquenchable thirst for human blood. The production is said to “ravenously fun, dripping with camp and nostalgia.”

The production contains mild adult content and language.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

‘Last Stop on Market Street’

The Rose Theater will be bringing a message of intergenerational friendship, building community and finding beauty in unlikely places in its latest production, “Last Stop on Market Street,” which will be playing Friday through April 30.

“Last Stop on Market Street” is a play adapted by Gloria Bond Clunie from the Newbery Medal-winning children’s book by Matt de la Pena, with illustrations by Christian Robinson.

The production finds curious, energetic and talkative CJ in his usual Sunday routine with his Nana, on their weekly after-church bus ride across town. Nana moves through the busy bustle of the big city at a decidedly different drumbeat.

Along the way, CJ wonders why they don’t own a car, or headphones or an iPad like his friends. Their trip through the bustling city becomes an exciting musical adventure which helps CJ solve a mysterious riddle and make unexpected special friends as he discovers a new way to see the world.

“To get to the soup kitchen where Nana’s encouraging CJ to volunteer, we meet all of the really fun characters that they encounter along the way in this beautiful, humane and oftentimes poetic telling of that story,” Rose Artistic Director Matt Gutschick said in a media release.

The 60-minute show is appropriate for all audiences. Shows are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Services for audiences with special needs, including interpretation for the deaf and audio description services will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, April 22. A sensory-friendly performance will be offered at 5 p.m. April 22.

Tickets are available for $25 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Disney’s ‘Frozen’

A Broadway show based on a popular Disney movie will be stopping at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.

“Frozen” will take the stage 16 times at the Orpheum Theater, beginning Wednesday, April 19, and continuing through Sunday, April 30.

Promotional material states the musical is “an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.”

From the producer of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is on tour across North America.

It features the popular songs from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters.

Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.