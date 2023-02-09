Whether you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day with a significant other, friends or family, there are plenty of events to choose from in the area.

And since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, many of the events are taking place this weekend.

Here’s a sample of area Valentine’s Day-themed activities:

For the Love of Pancakes

Everyone is invited to start off their Valentine’s weekend with a cinnamon roll pancake breakfast.

For the Love of Pancakes will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the newly available East Wing Venue in the May Brothers Building, 105 E. Sixth St., in Fremont. The venue will be decorated for Valentine’s Day.

The breakfast will feature pancakes swirled with a cinnamon brown sugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese frosting.

The cost is $5 for two cinnamon roll pancakes, two sausage links and a drink.

Wine, Chocolate and Roses

Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing at 17111 S. 138th St. near Springfield, about 10 miles south of Omaha, will host Wine, Chocolate and Roses from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday.

The evening will include a French-themed three-course meal and a bottle of wine of your choice.

The cost is $100 per couple. Space is limited. To make a paid reservation, call 402-253-2479.

Family Fun Day

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is planning a family fun day to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors are invited to make take-home Valentine’s Day-themed crafts and challenge themselves with a self-guided Lincoln trivia scavenger hunt. Scavenger hunt instructions, and prizes for finishing, will be available at the front desk on the lower level.

All activities are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

If crafts and a scavenger hunt aren’t quite your style, the museum also is offering a new guided History Express Tour from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Saturday. This free guided tour experience offers an overview of 150-plus years of railroad history.

The tour begins in front of the business car on the first floor. The tour is free, and registration is not necessary.

Valentine’s Day dance

A Love is FurEver Valentine’s Day Dance will feature live music by The SilverMoon Band. The dance will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Fremont Eagles Club ballroom at 649 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont.

SilverMoon, which is comprised of local and area members, plays a variety of modern country and classic rock music.

The cost is $10 per person at the door for the music/dance. A cash bar will be available.

The event is a fundraiser for FurEver Home Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue organization located at 925 W. Sixth St. in Fremont.

Galentine’s Day

Hot Shops Art Center at 1301 Nicholas St. in Omaha will be hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

While Galentine’s Day is traditionally for women, this event is for everyone.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop from artisans, work on an art project, watch live art demonstrations, and enjoy a mini reiki session. There also will be music, food and drinks.

Admission is $6. Proceeds from the event will help purchase new classroom chairs. Each ticket purchase includes a raffle ticket for prizes.

Jazzmeia Horn concert

Winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album and recently voted No. 1 Jazz Vocal Album by NPR Music’s Jazz Critics Poll, Jazzmeia Horn will make her Lied Center debut in a Valentine’s Day concert.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Center in Lincoln.

A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Horn is said to perform songs of daring musicality and emotional power.

Tickets to the concert range from $14 to $48 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org. For those who prefer to stay in on Valentine’s Day, a livestream option also is available for $20 and can be selected at liedcenter.org.

Scavenger hunt

A Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

Families are invited to grab a stamp card at the Arches Playground and begin searching for all of the hidden clues in the park. Successfully locating every item will lead hunters to the grand prize: a Valentine’s Day goodie bag filled with heart-shaped treats.

Admission is free.