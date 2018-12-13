Are you at the point in the holiday season where you need a break from the cookie baking, decorating, shopping and gift wrapping?
It might be time to reward yourself with an afternoon or evening of relaxation by attending a concert, play or another enjoyable event.
Here’s just a few area events to choose from in the coming week:
A Christmas Carol
The traditional holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” will run through Dec. 23 at the Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre.
Ebenezer Scrooge takes audience members on a life-changing journey filled with costumes, music, intricate sets and special effects. The show is designed for the whole family.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Tickets start at $40 and prices may vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Holidays in Miniature
The art exhibit, “The Holidays in Miniature,” will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
Omaha-Council Bluffs Miniature Guild members create individual miniatures, scenes or room boxes, and provide workshops and/or presentations to educate the community about their crafts.
The exhibit will showcase an assortment of wee holiday miniatures that have been handmade by club members or have been used to develop scenes and centerpieces for different holiday celebrations.
There will be a host/hostess on hand to answer questions and help guide guests in viewing the miniatures.
The Book of Mormon
The musical comedy, “The Book of Mormon,” continues through Sunday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
Co-written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, “The Book of Mormon,” follows two Mormon missionaries as they try to bring the Mormon religion to the inhabitants of a Ugandan village.
The production won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, and was called “the best musical of this century” by The New York Times. The performance includes explicit language.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Planetarium show
Midland University is continuing its holiday tradition with special showings of “The Star of Bethlehem” in the Lueninghoener Planetarium.
This year’s presentations are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be no charge for admission to either show.
“We’re excited to continue this popular Christmas tradition on campus at Midland University,” said Dr. Lance Johnson, Professor of Biology. “The show takes viewers back to the little town of Bethlehem to understand the star that guided the Wise Men to the birthplace of Jesus.”
The presentations will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of the Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the programs simulate flight and may cause dizziness.
Breakfast with Santa
Job’s Daughters-Fremont will be hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday at 350 E. 23rd St. in Fremont.
The cost is $7 per person, which includes a photo with Santa. Everyone is welcome.
Harry Connick Jr. concert
Harry Connick Jr. is bringing his “New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration” tour to the Lied Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Connick and his band will perform songs that celebrate his hometown of New Orleans, which turns 300 this year, as well as holiday favorites.
A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Mannheim Steamroller
A Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be presented at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
This show features the group’s Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Davis’ groundbreaking Fresh Aire series.
The program celebrates the group’s recent anniversaries of 30 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album. It includes multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.
Tickets range from $24.50 to $89 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.