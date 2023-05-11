Friday

Concerts

Chicago, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Jurassic Quest, noon to 8 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. In addition to seeing life-size animatronic dinosaurs, visitors also can ride a dino, explore bounce houses, create a dino craft, dig for fossils, meet baby dinos and walk with dinosaurs. Tickets are $22 for ages 2-64 and $19 for ages 65 and up.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Hidden History of a Carnegie Library Tour, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. In honor of the building that the museum is housed in, free special tours (usually $10 per person) will be offered at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. These tours will explore the building’s architecture and its role in both local and national history. No registration is required, but guests should check in at the front desk. An expanded model train display and layout for visitors also will be available to explore from 1-5 p.m. on the second floor of the museum.

DC Lynch Carnival, 4-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 4-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Tickets are $35-$75 for wine drinkers and $25 for designated drivers. Nebraska wineries will offer free tastings, artisan and food vendors will supply their finest offerings and viticulture educators will share their knowledge. Your ticket includes all of this, as well as a wine tote and tasting glass. There also will be lawn games and music.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 5-10:30 p.m., South Omaha Business District, 24th Street between L and Q streets. The three-day festival of Mexican culture will include exhibitors, food, a carnival and live music.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Cosmic Skate, 8-10 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. All skating levels are welcome. The entry fee is $10.

Saturday

Concerts

Kenny Chesney with Kelsea Ballerini, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $33 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Rewind – Celebrating the Music of the ’80s, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A six-piece band of top players will join the Omaha Symphony orchestra in featuring songs from artists such as George Michael, Mister Mister, Irene Cara, Kool & The Gang, Joan Jett, Sheena Easton and more. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

American Midwest Ballet’s “The Wizard of Oz,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The performance will feature American Midwest Ballet’s 21-member professional company augmented by a community cast of more than 30 young dancers, plus sets for seven distinct scenes and more than 180 specially-designed costumes. Tickets range from $27 to $97 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are $22 for ages 2-64 and $19 for ages 65 and up.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., South Omaha Business District, 24th Street between L and Q streets. The three-day festival of Mexican culture will include exhibitors, food, a carnival and live music. The Cinco de Mayo Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 24th and D streets and end at 24th and L streets.

Midtown Summer Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event is being presented by the Junior League of Omaha to help raise awareness of food insecurity and JLO’s signature program, Kitchen Connections. Families are invited to enjoy face painting, balloon twists, chalk art and more from 10-11 a.m. A freewill donation of $20 per family is recommended. There will be specials and activities throughout Midtown Crossing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The festival includes full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters and many one-of-a-kind artisans. The theme of the weekend is Celtic Romance. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 4-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Tickets are $35-$75 for wine drinkers and $25 for designated drivers. Nebraska wineries will offer free tastings, artisan and food vendors will supply their finest offerings and viticulture educators will share their knowledge. Your ticket includes all of this, as well as a wine tote and tasting glass. There also will be lawn games and music.

Live music by Collective Twang, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Area Youth Orchestras and Omaha Symphony 2023 Side by Side Concert, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

American Midwest Ballet’s “The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $97 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pavilion 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are $22 for ages 2-64 and $19 for ages 65 and up.

Mother’s Day Brunch, 10 a.m. to noon, Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. A pancake feed will celebrate all mothers. A freewill donation is encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Fremont Friendship Center. The first 100 moms in the door will receive a rose.

Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The theme of the weekend is Celtic Romance. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., South Omaha Business District, 24th Street between L and Q streets. The three-day festival of Mexican culture will include exhibitors, food, a carnival and live music.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

RAIN: A Tribune to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 18

Concerts

Free concert featuring Omaha bands Travis (power-funk horns) and The Shenanigans (Irish pub rock), 6 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Food vendors, swag giveaways and family friendly activities also will be offered as part of the celebration honoring 100 years of the local nonprofit, The United Way of the Midlands.

Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $25 to $125 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.