Friday

Concerts

Bria Skonberg, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $28 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Henrietta Solway,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer-Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one story. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Legally Blonde – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $30.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Suor Angelica, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Puccini’s one-act opera tells the story of Sister Angelica, a woman forced by her Aristocratic family to join a convent and give up the child she birthed out of wedlock. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all of the duo’s hits. Tickets range from $29.50 to $74.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

75th Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and free for children 5 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Fish Fry, 4:30-8 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom. Alaskan Pollock, grilled cheese sandwiches, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw will be served. Carryout meals and a drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Woodcliff Veterans Club, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Live music by Hayseed Cowboys Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is a $3 cover charge.

Saturday

Theater

“Legally Blonde – The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $30.50 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Henrietta Solway,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Events

Winterfest Flea Market & Antique Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature over 200 vendors. The show continues on Sunday. Admission is $8, which is good for both days. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free. Full concessions will be available.

75th Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and free for children 5 and under.

Superhero Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors can enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed superheroes while practicing their heroic skills. Adults and children in costume will receive a special prize (while supplies last). These events are included with museum admission. No registration is required.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Area Veterans Coalition chili cook-off and axe throwing event, noon to 9 p.m., Buck’s Axe Throwing, 550 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no entry fee, but a freewill donation is requested to taste the chili. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. for the best three chilis. All donations will support local active-duty veterans.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Sunday

Theater

Suor Angelica, 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Wahoo Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Starlite Event Center, 3 ½ miles west of Wahoo on Nebraska Highway 92. The show will feature farm toys, collectibles and memorabilia. Admission is $5 for ages 11 and over, and free for kids 10 and under.

75th Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 18 and under, and free for children 5 and under.

Winterfest Flea Market & Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature over 200 vendors. Admission is $8, which is good for both days. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free. Full concessions will be available.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sunday with a Scientist, noon to 3 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The topic is “The soil beneath us – engineering from the group up.” The activities are free with museum admission.

Monday

Concerts

Trixie and Katya Live, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This show is the first time these longtime collaborators and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni will hit the road with a concert-style show and scripted satire inspired by classic road trip comedies. Tickets range from $41.50 to $143.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Kodo: Tsuzumi, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $16 to $34 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $18 to $56 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org. A livestream option also is available for $20. Visit liedcenter.org to purchase a ticket to the live webcast of the concert.

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at noon. The cast of Fremont High School’s musical, “Footloose,” will present a preview of the upcoming production. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Feb. 24 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332 and leaving a message.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary Pork Tenderloin Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

March 2

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.