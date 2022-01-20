Take a virtual trip back in time to prehistoric Nebraska

Have you ever wondered what prehistoric Nebraska was like?

You could read about it in a book, but what would you think about experiencing it for yourself? Now you have that opportunity.

A collaboration between Nebraska Public Media Labs and the University of Nebraska State Museum allows visitors to virtually travel back in time to prehistoric Nebraska and get a feel for how it has changed over the millennia.

Visitors to “Expedition Nebraska: A Natural History VR Experience” can use laptops, mobile devices and soon VR (virtual reality) headsets to “meet” some of the animals that lived and died during the millions of years before humans migrated to the Great Plains.

To visit “Expedition Nebraska: A Natural History VR Experience” on the web go to ExpeditionNebraska.org. Versions for mobile devices are available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

The collaboration is among the first of its kind between a museum and a public media company. It leads the way in creating the next generation of public media, demonstrating the potential for these sorts of emerging media collaborations between cultural institutions.

The prehistoric journey begins in a courtyard set within a landscape resembling Nebraska’s Sandhills during a summer sunset. As visitors move virtually through the courtyard, they encounter photogrammetrically rendered models of animals – including Nebraska’s iconic Archie the mammoth skeleton – giving a sense of actual size and scale.

A second portion is a recreation of UNSM’s “Museum Builders” exhibit from 2019, and documents the history of the museum. Set in a simulation of the first museum site, a room that was located in the long-since demolished University Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City Campus, University Hall and the 1870s prairie can be “seen” out the windows. As visitors move around the room they can interact with virtual models of some of the first items added to the museum’s research collection.

The first full exhibit in “Expedition Nebraska” is the Cave of Time. Within a simulation of a Dakota Sandstone cave, inspired by Robber’s Cave in Lincoln, visitors can access seven ages of North American land mammals. These fully immersive “bioramas” show how Nebraska’s climate changed over the ages and feature photogrammetrically rendered fossils.

The fossils appear either with holographic shapes of animals once made up of those bones, or as specimens floating on tables. As visitors explore each age, they are invited to play audio that explains more about these creatures and the environments in which they lived.

The goal of the interactive experience is to give visitors the world over access to the rich scholarship and collections existing within the University of Nebraska State Museum, and over time, create a repository of educational resources for future generations.

Keeping their eyes on a distant horizon, both labs and the University of Nebraska State Museum plan additional content, accessibility features and exhibits to be developed over the course of the next decade.

If you feel like venturing out this weekend, here are a few options:

Auto show

The 2022 Midland International Auto Show begins Friday and continues through Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The show features all of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs. Everyone is invited to see, touch and experience the automotive industry’s latest offerings.

Guests also will have the opportunity to see a rare collection of privately owned classics and exotics, race NASCAR replica remote control cars on a 30-foot-long banked speedway, experience a rollover simulator and see the seat belt convincer in action, get in the driver’s seat at the Toyota Drive Center, see some of the newest electric cars, try to correctly identify a crushed car, and visit with exhibitors.

Activities for kids will include a miniature plasma car racetrack.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults (age 13 and over); $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), kids (ages 7-12), and military (with ID); and free for kids 6 and under.

Weekend at Arendelle

Young fans of “Frozen” can participate in some indoor fun during the Omaha Children’s Museum’s Weekend at Arendelle Family Fun Weekend.

Special activities are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can learn something new at the freezing cold science show, or make take-home crafts at the museum’s reindeer station, snowflake station, or princess station. All activities are included with museum admission, while supplies last.

Characters will be appearing throughout the weekend. The character appearances (subject to change) are: Elsa and Anna, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; Elsa and Kristoff, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Live music

The Fremont Eagles Club at 649 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont will be hosting Class II Band from 7-10 p.m. Friday on its main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

The club’s kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad.

