Take your pick of LEGO displays, theater performances, Star Wars, turkey, and tree lighting ceremonies

An event geared specifically for LEGO enthusiasts is coming to Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

Brick Days – Lincoln, a family-friendly event, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13-14.

It will feature custom LEGO creations, games and interactive activities. Displays are built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts and LEGO user groups from across the Midwest.

Vendors also will be at the show with LEGO kits and accessories.

Admission, which includes access to the LEGO Mosaic Wall activity and play brick area, is $10 for ages 9 and up, $5 for ages 8 and under, and free for children under 2.

Here are some other events planned in the area for the upcoming week:

Last Curtain Call

This weekend marks the final opportunity for audiences to see “Hamilton” and “Corduroy” in Omaha.

“Hamilton,” which tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is playing through Sunday at the Orpheum Theater. The remaining shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available by calling 402-345-0606 or visiting www.ticketomaha.com.

“Corduroy,” playing at The Rose Theater, take audience members along on his delightfully destructive chase through every section of the department store in search of his missing button. The 75-minute show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.rosetheater.org.

Midland University theater students will be presenting “White Christmas” Thursday through Sunday at Kimmel Theatre in Fremont.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m.

Star Wars Weekend

The Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting its May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Guests are invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character and enjoy themed activities, such as making their own pool noodle lightsaber and battle droids, and a Star Wars-inspired science show.

There also will be an Imperial March with volunteers from the 501st Legion at 1 p.m. 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Fall Festival

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting its annual Fall Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday at its fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

The festival will include food, games, a gun raffle, smoker raffle, bingo, ham and turkey. There also will be a silent auction from noon to 8 p.m.

Call Natalie at 402-681-0841 to pre-purchase squares for the smoker and gun raffles. Squares for the Oklahoma Joe’s Rider Deluxe Pellet Smoker are $20 each. Squares for the Remington 870 12GA gun are $10 for one square or $25 for three squares.

Turkey Supper

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be having a drive-thru turkey supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday (or until gone) at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple).

The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

Midtown Merry Market

The holiday event, Midtown Merry Market, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Empire Room Omaha, overlooking Turner Park at Midtown Crossing in Omaha. Admission is free.

Over 30 local makers and vendors will be showcasing an array of items, including hand-poured candles and soups, hand-lettered signs and products, coffees and teas, clothing and more. Holiday sips will be available from Empire Room’s full bar.

There will be live caroling from local performers, including: Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 11 a.m. to noon; The Creightones, noon; Northern Lights, 2 p.m.; Central High School choir students, 3:30 p.m.

The “Season of Light” will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday when the Turner Park trees will be lit for the holiday season.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Keene Memorial Library’s tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

Everyone is invited to enjoy Midland University’s Clef Dwellers at 6:30 p.m. along with cookies, hot cocoa and coffee before the holiday tree is illuminated at 7 p.m. An additional performance by the Clef Dwellers will follow.

