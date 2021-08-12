The Cuming County Fair, Beer Barrel Days, Free Comic Book Day and more things to do this weekend

CAF AirPower History Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Aviation ramp, 1751 W. Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and touch the aircraft, tour the cockpit, talk to the crews, and see the planes fly. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children ages 10 and under.

Omaha Kaiju Con, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., EVEN Hotel, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to two days of giant monster (called Kaiju) fun with board games, movies, video games, cosplay, artists and vendors selling giant monster merchandise. Tickets at the door will be $20.

Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Krypton Comics, 2809 S. 125th Ave., Suite 378, Omaha. There is a limit of 10 free comic books per person. The day also will include a costume contest, an appearance by the 501st Legion and guest artists on site doing sketches, including Deryl Skelton, Rags Morales and Jim Mehsling.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit, noon to 10 p.m., UFCW Building, 2410 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The event is being hosted by Outsiders Brotherhood RC. Kids activities from noon to 4 p.m. will include a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games, food and a raffle. An adult concert featuring Lonnie and the Foodstamps will follow from 5-10 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults.