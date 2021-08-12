The Cuming County Fair, Beer Barrel Days, Free Comic Book Day and more things to do this weekend

Friday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, poultry show, West Point Dance Company performance, Colors da Clown appearance, baseball tournament, 4-H shooting sports match archery, Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association, and 4-H Style Revue. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
CAF AirPower History Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Aviation ramp, 1751 W. Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Everyone is invited to experience the sights, smells and sounds of historic World War II aircraft. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and touch the aircraft, tour the cockpit, talk to the crews, and see the planes fly. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children ages 10 and under.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, 4 p.m., American Heroes Park, Bellevue. The event will include a carnival, live music, food and beer garden. Music will begin at 5 p.m. on the party stage, followed by opening acts on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. and the headliner at approximately 9 p.m. Friday’s lineup features Lucas Minor, Chad Lee Band and Joe Nichols.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 5-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be many books and materials to browse during the sale.
Valley Days beer garden and street dance, 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play from 6-8 p.m. with Collective Twang playing from 8-11 p.m.
Beer Barrel Days, 6 p.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include a burger bash, commemorative glass sale, and live music by Larry Musilek and Silas Creek. The celebration will continue through Sunday.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
The Fur Shack Fundraiser, 7 p.m. to midnight, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event will include live music by Happy Endings Band, auction items, food truck and split the pot.
Saturday
Concerts
Melissa Etheridge, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $54.50 to $129.50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 5 p.m., and “Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Beer Barrel Days, 7 a.m. to midnight, Prague. Events will include an adult and youth fishing tournament, 9th Annual Run to Rescue, beer garden, bounce houses, Czech Heritage celebration, live music, kiddie parade, horseshoe tournament, watermelon feed, Bohemian water fight, kiddie tractor pull, ice cream social, stein holding, Mass and supper.
Valley Days, Valley City Park. Events will include kids zone activities, teen dance, beer garden, street dance featuring music by One2Go, food trucks and a fireworks display.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include a sand volleyball tournament, 4-H beef show, 4-H shooting sports match BB and air raffle, carnival, Tough Truck competition, baseball tournament, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder bicycle action show, Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove shows, appearance by Colors da Clown, West Point Dance Company performance, wine tasting, bull riding, teen dance, and live music by Mason Michaels and Sheila Greenland. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
CAF AirPower History Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Aviation ramp, 1751 W. Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and touch the aircraft, tour the cockpit, talk to the crews, and see the planes fly. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children ages 10 and under.
Omaha Kaiju Con, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., EVEN Hotel, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to two days of giant monster (called Kaiju) fun with board games, movies, video games, cosplay, artists and vendors selling giant monster merchandise. Tickets at the door will be $20.
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Krypton Comics, 2809 S. 125th Ave., Suite 378, Omaha. There is a limit of 10 free comic books per person. The day also will include a costume contest, an appearance by the 501st Legion and guest artists on site doing sketches, including Deryl Skelton, Rags Morales and Jim Mehsling.
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Benefit, noon to 10 p.m., UFCW Building, 2410 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The event is being hosted by Outsiders Brotherhood RC. Kids activities from noon to 4 p.m. will include a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games, food and a raffle. An adult concert featuring Lonnie and the Foodstamps will follow from 5-10 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for adults.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be many books and materials to browse during the sale.
Eagle Day, 1-3 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. The event will feature raptor expert Kay Newman. Guests can take photos with a bald eagle in the nature center, visit the forest’s resident bald eagles in the Raptor Woodland Refuge, and go on an eagle-themed scavenger hunt. Admission is $15 for non-members and $5 for members.
Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival, 4 p.m., American Heroes Park, Bellevue. The event will include a carnival, live music, food and beer garden. Music will begin at 5 p.m. on the party stage, followed by opening acts on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. and the headliner at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday’s lineup features Cadillac Lemon, Evandale and Warrant.
Sunday
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Beer Barrel Days, Prague. Events will include breakfast, Mass, kolache grand championship, beer garden, bingo, beer garden, wine and beer tasting festival, and live music.
Valley Days, Valley. Events will include a car show and craft show on Spruce Street, doggy dip and the city pool, and music by Woody the One Man Band at the Spruce Street Tavern.
Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the open class horse show, worship service, horseshoe tournament, carnival, demo derby, open class beef show, Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen, baseball tournament finals, turtle/frog races, watermelon feed, Wildlife Encounters shows, Robbie Pfunder Bicycle Action Shows, Family Farm Awards, and parade. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15.
CAF AirPower History Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ross Aviation ramp, 1751 W. Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and touch the aircraft, tour the cockpit, talk to the crews, and see the planes fly. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children ages 10 and under.
Omaha Kaiju Con, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., EVEN Hotel, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to two days of giant monster (called Kaiju) fun with board games, movies, video games, cosplay, artists and vendors selling giant monster merchandise. Tickets at the door will be $20.
Breakfast buffet, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Woofstock, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Dog-focused and free to the public, Woofstock brings pets and their humans together for a day of puppy play, shopping, music, food and drinks for pets and humans, DIY pet projects, DOGA (dog yoga), and more. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Nook, 1-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be many books and materials to browse during the sale.
Fundraiser for local veterans and celebration of Dave Proctor’s life, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include live music by Silver Moon, food and drinks, a cash bar, silent auction, split the pot, putt-putt and raffle. All proceeds will go to the Avenue of Flags/Veterans Memorial Park, Civil Air Patrol and Dodge County REACT.
Live music by The Mark Vyhlidal Band, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The evening will include polka music and dancing with beer, brats and pretzels. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The rain date is Aug. 19.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
Blake Shelton with Martina McBride, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 19
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.