The Dodge County Fair, Nebraska Ribfest, a family carnival and many more fun things to do Aug. 6-12

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin’ Saints with The Hector Anchondo Band, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $18 to $35 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Tickets in a first come first serve seated area are $35. General admission lawn area tickets are $20.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include morning coffee and rolls, 4-H swine show, kidZone, 4-H companion animal show, 4-H dog show, 4-H livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, petting zoo, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, bingo, performance by the North Bend Community Band, Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations, and concert featuring Craig Morgan with Dylan Bloom and The Jason Earl Band.
Nebraska Ribfest, 1-11 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The festival will include barbecue from nationally recognized teams, live local bands, DJ host in the afternoon, shaded tent seating, and full bar service in the Super Fair beer garden.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Salute to Summer Festival, La Vista City Hall Campus and La Vista Keno. Events will include a car show and beer garden, inflatables and yard games, food trucks, DJ, community cookout, concert featuring Diamond Empire, and a fireworks show.
8th Annual New American Arts Festival, Military Avenue and Maple Street, Omaha. This year’s festival will include gallery-operated in-person exhibits, featured artisans at local retailers, food trucks, satellite on-street stages and virtual performances. Admission is free.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Bergan Band Fundraiser featuring music by Tommy O’Keefe and Jeremy Murman, 7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, 431 N. Union St., Fremont. Admission is $20. Proceeds from this event will go towards the Bergan Band and new instruments. Everyone is welcome to attend this night of country music, dancing and fun.
Saturday
Concerts
Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Tickets in a first come first serve seated area are $35. General admission lawn area tickets are $20.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 5 p.m., and “Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include morning coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone, 4-H beef show, 4-H rabbit show, beer garden, UNL mobile beef lab, Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chainsaw artist, storytime, tractor rides, corn hole tournament, petting zoo, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Vacha Karate demonstrations, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, beer/wine tasting, bingo, demolition derby and tough trucks, Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations, and music by The Francis Brothers.
Opening of “Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History through Art and Story” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will remain on display through Nov. 21, focuses on uncovering the vast and fascinating history of Omaha.
Family Fun Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The day of family fun will include face painting, carnival games and treats, bounce houses, wildlife encounters and more. Admission is free.
Fiber Arts Festival Outdoor Vendor Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bancroft Street Market, Omaha. Guests are invited to view exhibits by vendors, shop from fiber artists, and enjoy workshops and demonstrations in a relaxed environment. Admission is $10.
National Root Beer Day celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum. All visitors will receive a ticket for one free 8-ounce root beer float during museum hours. Guests also will have the chance to participate in activities at the museum’s Platform, including puzzles, games and crafts all themed around root beer floats. Each museum guest also will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day.
Going Buggy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Guests are invited to check out bug displays, learn about the important role in nature that bugs play, and participate in buggy crafts. Event activities are free with paid park admission.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stop open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include New York strip, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
In the Market for Blues Festival, noon to 2 a.m., Omaha’s Old Market Entertainment District. The day will include 14 hours of blues music from 40+ acts at 14 venues. Tickets will be $25 day of show.
Nebraska Ribfest, 1-11 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The festival will include barbecue from nationally recognized teams, live local bands, DJ host in the afternoon, shaded tent seating, and full bar service in the Super Fair beer garden.
29th Annual Hot Cars Under the Stars Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, 3838 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., Omaha. All makes and model cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Registration ($15) is from 5-7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for spectators.
Sunday
Concerts
Josh Turner, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Reserved tickets range from $69 to $89. General admission tickets are $40 in advance or $45 day of show. Lawn chairs will be allowed to be brought in for general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include the Purple Ribbon Run, community church service, pancake feed, kidZone, chainsaw artist, classic/out-of-field tractor pull, beer garden, round robin showmanship, carnival, petting zoo, parade, watermelon feed, bingo, baseball finals, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Award presentations, barbecue, wood carving auction, kidZone animal auction, and Nebraska antique tractor power demonstrations.
10th Annual Mitchell Ostry Memorial Show N Shine, noon to 4 p.m., downtown Prague. Registration ($20) is from 9 a.m. to noon with the show n shine to follow from noon to 4 p.m. Awards will begin at 4 p.m. There will be stock and modified class for all years; car, truck and specialty classes; and 15 specialty awards. Proceeds from the show help fund the Mitchell Ostry Memorial Scholarship, awarded to graduating high school students pursuing a career in the automotive industry.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Fiber Arts Festival Outdoor Vendor Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bancroft Street Market, Omaha. Admission is $10.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Aug. 12
Events
Opening of the Cuming County Fair, West Point. Events will include the goat show, 4-H cat show, opening ceremony, carnival, Wildlife Encounters shows, 4-H dog show, dairy show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, sheep show, baseball tournament, kiddie tractor pull, team sorting, and Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers. The fair will continue through Aug. 15. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15. Season tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.