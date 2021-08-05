The Dodge County Fair, Nebraska Ribfest, a family carnival and many more fun things to do Aug. 6-12

Family Fun Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The day of family fun will include face painting, carnival games and treats, bounce houses, wildlife encounters and more. Admission is free.

Fiber Arts Festival Outdoor Vendor Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bancroft Street Market, Omaha. Guests are invited to view exhibits by vendors, shop from fiber artists, and enjoy workshops and demonstrations in a relaxed environment. Admission is $10.

National Root Beer Day celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum. All visitors will receive a ticket for one free 8-ounce root beer float during museum hours. Guests also will have the chance to participate in activities at the museum’s Platform, including puzzles, games and crafts all themed around root beer floats. Each museum guest also will receive a complimentary soda jerk hat at the front desk to wear during the day.

Going Buggy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Guests are invited to check out bug displays, learn about the important role in nature that bugs play, and participate in buggy crafts. Event activities are free with paid park admission.