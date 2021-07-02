The Durham Museum extends James Cameron exhibition

Durham Museum extends exhibition

The Durham Museum has announced it is able to extend the display period of its major new immersive exhibition James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP, featuring the work of acclaimed explorer and film-maker James Cameron.

The exhibit was set to close on Sept. 12 but has been extended to Oct. 3. The exhibit takes visitors to the depths of our oceans through the lens of Cameron’s underwater cameras and his other incredible technological innovations that have enabled us to see the least known places on earth.

The exhibit made its North American premiere at The Durham Museum when it opened in May.

Due to this schedule change, the run dates for several other exhibits have also been adjusted.

The new schedule is as follows: James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP, now through Oct. 3; Style And Speed: Passenger Liner Travel of the 20th Century, now through Oct. 3; Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story, Aug. 7 through Jan. 30, 2022; 40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World, Oct. 30 through Jan. 30, 2022.

These special exhibitions are included with museum admission. For further exhibit information or to book a ticket, visit www.DurhamMuseum.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

