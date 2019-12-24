For the first time ever the Grandstreet Theatre in Helena, Mont. moved it’s most recent production to a larger venue.
Disney’s musical, “FROZEN, JR.” expected to bring big crowds so it was moved to the Helena Civic Center.
Among the cast of over 100 is Olaf, a snowman who pretty much charms everyone he meets.
Turns out, Olaf is the creation of Ryne Sorensen, a Fremont native who moved to Helena in 2016 and took up puppet-making just two years ago.
Sorensen has been making puppets for several Heartscope Ensemble productions in Helena while also working a full-time job.
He said Olaf was a composite inspired by several Olafs from other stage productions. Creating each puppet is time-consuming.
“He’s made of a lot of different things. Foam is a big one,” which makes up his head and body.
He’s covered in a faux fur that has a snow-like texture.
“He’s also made of plastics, metals ... bungies and ropes, some paint and a lot of glue,” Sorensen said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sorensen’s puppet making looks like it will continue. Sometime in the coming months, Sorensen and Heartscope may unveil a zombie puppet musical.
“There’s a kind of musicianship in making a puppet come to life,” Sorensen said.
He was pleasantly surprised to find that the two Grandstreet students operating Olaf (Kyli May and understudy Hailey Cox) “are so talented.”
“From day one, I was just completely blown out of the water by them bringing a puppet to life.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize just how difficult it is to take an inanimate object and move it in a way that brings it to life and tells a story,” he said. “It looks like a toy, but there is a kind of musicianship to it.”
Sorensen performed in numerous productions while at Fremont High School and after graduating in 2010 went on to Nebraska Wesleyan University where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Studies in 2014.
During his career, Sorensen has built props and sets with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Grandstreet Theatre, Carroll College, and the Lawrence, Kansas Community Theatre.
Fremont Tribune staff contributed to this story which was originally published in the Independent Record of Helena, Mont.