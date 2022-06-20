 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Odd Couple' to be presented at Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. has a lengthy heritage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

 FILE PHOTO

The Fremont Opera House will present “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon.

The production, directed by Dylan Laufer, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp.

Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

