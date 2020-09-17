The Rose Theater's mini-season begins with "Penguin Problems"

A message of hope and resiliency – something many people may need to hear during the COVID-19 pandemic – is being presented to audiences at The Rose Theater.
“Penguin Problems,” the story of a mopey little penguin that has been isolated too long and is a little bored, is kicking off The Rose Theater’s 2020-21 mini season. The production runs through Oct. 18.
“Penguin Problems is the story of a penguin that is just sick of living in Antarctica. He is just sort of tired of being stuck there in the cold and all the rest of it, which we think has some resonances to the way that people might be feeling right now,” said Matthew Gutschick, Rose artistic director. “It’s a comedy about how we navigate circumstances that might, on the surface seem kind of limited, but are still really full of people that we love that help us get through whatever comes our way.”
Gutschick adapted the script from the book by Jory John, and teamed up with local composer Trudy Yeatts who wrote the music. Director Kathy Tyree leads the cast and crew.
“The entire production team is amazing. The show is delightfully wonderful and has such an encouraging message for all,” Tyree said.
Mopey Mortimer, played by Rose newcomer Malik Fortner, complains about the cold, the squawking of his penguin friends, the brightness of the snow and countless other cold-weather calamities.
Gutschick compares the story to another children’s classic.
“When I read the book, I found a story that was deeply funny and kind of an update on ‘Alexander and the Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.’ This felt like an update of that it, like a version of that that was written for a really contemporary audience,” Gutschick said.
“You meet this penguin in the story, and the things that he’s struggling with are pretty unique to the Antarctic. They are not things that a normal kid would struggle with, but they have parallels to the things that really are epic obstacles in children’s everyday lives. It just felt like a really unique perspective. It also felt very, very bright. I think it is actually an inspiring book, even though you pass through the entire day with Mortimer while he experiences some things that to a penguin are really not fun, it is fun for us watching.”
Audiences of “Penguin Problems” will be entertained not only by the penguin shenanigans but also by the live band, which takes a spot on an iceberg on stage.
Mortimer’s penguin friends Bob and Louise (played by Ben Adams and Jessica Burrill Logue) were inspired by penguins Gutschick observed at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
“They are very different personalities. Louise is the kind of penguin that loves living in Antarctica, so there’s a great contrast between her and Mortimer’s point of view,” Gutschick said. “Bob was inspired by a trip that I took to the zoo to visit the penguins. All the penguins were calm and relaxed, but I noticed there was this one penguin that was really active, as if he was having the best time. I wondered what this penguin was saying over and over and over again, and it seemed like he was just saying, ‘party party party!’ So I decided to make a joke of that and have a character who only says a word as his only language.”
With the help of an ensemble of penguins (Elizabeth Avery), a walrus (LaDareon “LD” Copeland) and an octopus (Sue Gillespie Booton), Mortimer eventually starts to warm up to the idea that the Antarctic might not be such a cold world after all.
Actors in “Penguin Problems” will wear clear masks that have been incorporated into their costumes. They have worked on blocking to keep actors socially distant as much as possible.
Recognizing that not all families may feel comfortable coming to the theater in person at this time, The Rose is producing a digital version of “Penguin Problems” that can be viewed at home.
A three-camera film crew recorded the show in the days before opening night, resulting in a high-definition, professional-quality video with a mix of close-ups and wide shots for at-home viewing.
“We are hoping to approach something as close as possible to what folks have experienced with ‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus,” Gutschick said.
The Rose plans to make the fully-edited digital version of the show available Sept. 21, if not sooner.
A family can purchase a digital ticket for $30, or a digital membership for a package of four shows for $75. The Rose will monitor local COVID statistics each week, and should levels reach an unacceptable level, audiences planning to see the show in person will be offered a digital link or a chance to reschedule to a later (hopefully safer) date.
Due to Omaha’s mask ordinance, audience members are required to wear masks while inside the theater. Families will be directed to specific, socially-distant seating areas within the theater. Significantly fewer tickets are available for each performance, allowing for fewer people inside the building overall.
No concessions or boutique items will be sold. Booster seats will not be available to borrow, but families are welcome to bring their own.
“Penguin Problems” is recommended for families with children of all ages and is 60 minutes long without an intermission.
Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
American Sign Language interpretation and captioning services for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Saturday, Oct. 10. Audio description services for audiences who are blind or have low vision also will be available at this performance.
A sensory-friendly performance will be presented at the 5 p.m. performance on Oct. 10.
Traditional in-person tickets for “Penguin Problems” are available for $20 by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. For digital ticket information, call The Rose Box Office.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!