The Rose Theater's mini-season begins with "Penguin Problems"

Gutschick compares the story to another children’s classic.

“When I read the book, I found a story that was deeply funny and kind of an update on ‘Alexander and the Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.’ This felt like an update of that it, like a version of that that was written for a really contemporary audience,” Gutschick said.

“You meet this penguin in the story, and the things that he’s struggling with are pretty unique to the Antarctic. They are not things that a normal kid would struggle with, but they have parallels to the things that really are epic obstacles in children’s everyday lives. It just felt like a really unique perspective. It also felt very, very bright. I think it is actually an inspiring book, even though you pass through the entire day with Mortimer while he experiences some things that to a penguin are really not fun, it is fun for us watching.”

Audiences of “Penguin Problems” will be entertained not only by the penguin shenanigans but also by the live band, which takes a spot on an iceberg on stage.

Mortimer’s penguin friends Bob and Louise (played by Ben Adams and Jessica Burrill Logue) were inspired by penguins Gutschick observed at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.