A car show, a musical and art festivals.
As different as those events sound, they all have one thing in common: they’re all taking place this weekend.
Here’s a rundown of area events to choose from this weekend:
“Annie”The heartwarming musical “Annie” will open its run at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday.
“Annie” is the beloved tale of a young girl who never gives up hope of one day reuniting with her parents. After enlisting the help of Depression-era billionaire Oliver Warbucks, Annie finds herself in a tangled web of con artists, kidnappers and Miss Hannigan.
With a little help from her orphan friends and her dog, Sandy, Annie ultimately finds a place where she belongs. Featuring timeless songs such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s The Hard Knock Life,” Annie has been delighting audiences of all ages for decades.
Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Oct. 13. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Continental Drift Music FestivalFremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be hosting the 2019 Continental Drift Music Festival from 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine.
The grassroots music festival will feature a mix of rock, powerpop, indie-rock, Americana and singer-songwriter. This year’s lineup includes bands from Fremont, Lincoln and Omaha: Third Frate, Ten O’Clock Scholars, Bazile Mills, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, Brothers Tandem, Will McGuire, Robo Dojo, Township & Range.
Admission is free. You will need a Nebraska state park pass to enter. You may bring your own beverages. Food will be available to purchase from The Tow Line restaurant near the stage.
Car showThe 30th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown West Point. Awards will be presented on two stages beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Joystick will be playing live music from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Main Street. A FMX motorcycle stunt team will present shows at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Horny Mike and Ryan Evans from the television series “Counting Cars” will be signing autographs from 1-4:30 p.m.
There will be a free showing of “The Angry Birds 2 Movie” at 2 p.m. in the West Point Community Theatre.
A craft show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Nielsen Community Center.
Camp Fontanelle BarbecueCamp Fontanelle’s annual barbecue is a sign that fall is right around the corner.
Food will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the camp, located at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The meal will include barbecued pork and grilled chicken, sides and a beverage. The suggested donation is $10 per person.
Groundbreaking for a new retreat center will be after the 11 a.m. worship service, or approximately 12:20 p.m. There will be a silent auction from noon to 1:45 p.m. and a quilt auction at 2 p.m.
Sheltered Reality will be providing live music. The pumpkin patch and corn maze will open for the season at 1 p.m.
This year’s corn maze design is #NEBRASKASTRONG Honoring our First Responders. All first responders showing proof of service will get free admission.
Hayrack rides, pedal cars, the petting barn and more is free to guests. Tree climbing, normally $10, is free on barbecue day. Guests will only need to purchase tickets to participate in the corn maze, laser tag and zip line.
There will be a closing worship at 4:30 p.m. and the corn maze will close at 6 p.m.
Chalk Art FestivalThe second annual Chalk Art Festival will return to Farnam Street in Omaha’s Midtown Crossing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Local artists and professional madonnaris will transform stretches of Farnam Street sidewalks into pastel chalk masterpieces.
The event, which will include live music, is free.
Art in the GardenLincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
More than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work among the garden’s plantings.
The work on display will include paintings, sculptures photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All of the art is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free.
This year the garden’s theme is “Moon River,” and garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed and their army of volunteers will spend hours creating this year’s display. Food vendors also will be available.
TinkerfestThe Omaha Children’s Museum’s annual Tinkerfest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Guests are invited to meet makers, tinkerers, DIYers and inventors who will share their excitement with young and old. Each table at Tinkerfest will feature something hands-on to engage children, from a toy take-apart to building board games and video games, pottery, creating upcycled crafts and working with textiles.
Tinkerfest is included with regular museum admission.