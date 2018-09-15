Fremont artist Robert Therien has an art work painting included in a national exhibition, “Watercolor Now! 2018.”
The water color painting is “Caladiums – XVI” at the Margaret Harwel Art Museum, 421 N. Main St., in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The exhibit will be on display Oct. 6 through Nov. 24.
Therien is a signature member of “Watercolor USA” and has a large studio in the old Somer’s House. He has participated in many regional and national art exhibitions and has his art works included in national collections and individual collections.
He has been awarded purchase awards and winner of Joslyn Art Museum’s “Best of Show” Joslyn Biennial, Omaha, twice, and has paintings included in the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.