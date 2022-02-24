This weekend features everything from a romantic comedy to a boat sports and travel show

A romantic comedy is the latest production to take the stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“Outside Mullingar” follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland.

Rosemary secretly fell in love with Anthony at age 6, but after a bout with heartbreak, Anthony swore off women forever.

The now middle-aged pair must overcome their own aloofness – as well as a family property dispute – to finally find their way to one another.

“Outside Mullingar” will run in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s Howard Drew Theatre through March 13. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha; by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

In addition to this theater production, here are a few other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Boat Sports and Travel Show

CHI Health Center Omaha will be the site of the 74th Omaha International Boat Sports and Travel Show.

The show will be open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

It will be filled with information about hunting, fishing, RVs, boating and more.

Visitors will be able to watch the fishing pros in action as a 4,000-gallon simulation tank will be stocked with largemouth bass. It will allow you to see the lures and techniques in action, and discover what makes these fishermen so successful.

Visitors also will be able to try their luck at fishing in a cold stream trout tank. They can learn the skills of fishing while actually catching a live trout.

The Nebraska Game and Parks shooting range will allow guests to try their hand at archery with seasoned instructors.

Exotic animals also will be making their way to Omaha when Safari North Wildlife Park’s traveling exhibit visits this year’s show.

The exhibit will feature African crested porcupines, macaws, kangaroos, Patagonian cavies, ring tailed lemurs, red ruff lemurs and many more exotic animals from around the world.

Mountain Oyster Fry

The 13th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament is set for Saturday.

Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will be served beginning at 4 p.m. Cost of the meal only is $10 and drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar.

The card tournament will start at 5 p.m.

Antique Motorcycle Show

The 43rd Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field in Fremont.

The event, which is being presented by the Omaha Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club of America, is open to the public. Admission is $6.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase.

Live music

Humdingers Band will be performing from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont. There is no cover charge.

The club’s kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

