As the calendar turns to 2020, it is time for some area exhibits and displays to come to a close.
This weekend will be your last opportunity to view these exhibits and displays that focused on the holiday season:
The Durham MuseumSunday marks the final day visitors will be able to view the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree at The Durham Museum in Omaha. The 40-foot-tall tree is fully decorated with lights and giant ornaments.
The Holiday Cultural Trees Display also is a part of Christmas at Union Station. This display showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season.
Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural group and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.
Holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission to The Durham Museum is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Lauritzen GardensThe Holiday Poinsettia Show at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha will remain on display through Sunday.
A 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree is the center of the show. It is surrounded by a cascade of twinkling white lights, glittering ornaments and model garden trains. More than 5,000 poinsettias in nearly 20 different varieties were grown for the 2019 display.
Model garden trains make their way around dozens of miniature Omaha-area landmarks, such as the First National Tower, Woodmen Tower, Union Pacific’s headquarters, the Rose Theater and numerous Old Market buildings.
From 5-8 p.m. each evening through Sunday, the holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be open for Bright Nights. The garden glows from twinkling lights in the birch forest to the exotic creatures in the conservatory.
Admission to the garden is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.
St. Benedict CenterEveryone is invited to view nativity scenes from around the world at St. Benedict Center, located three miles north of Schuyler on Nebraska Highway 15.
The nativity scenes, which can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Monday, are from the Holy Land, from Africa, Asia, South and North America, and Europe.
Admission is free.
Holiday Lights FestivalThe 20th Annual Holiday Lights Festival continues through Sunday in downtown Omaha.
Due to construction at the Gene Leahy Mall, this year’s lights are illuminating the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights and garland.
The display is accented with LED snowflakes, window décor and illuminated leaping reindeer in the heart of the Old Market. This year’s lights span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets.