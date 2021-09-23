This weekend offers everything from a swap meet and food truck festival to rodeos and a rally for responders

Friday
Concerts
Raul Midon, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $40 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“A Musical About Star Wars,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $9 to $42 and can be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org. Livestream tickets are $20.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome.
Omaha River City PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. There will be a PRCA Rodeo Slack at 8 a.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of Cobweb Castle, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The not-so-scary Halloween exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31. It includes a mirror maze, pool noodle forest and a neon nook. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food available and happy hour drink prices during the Nebraska game. Everyone is welcome.
Pop-up exhibits, 1-4 p.m., north lawn of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St., Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event is being held in conjunction with Centro Latino of Iowa’s Latino Festival. Both exhibits are part of the museum’s traveling exhibit program serving smaller museums and libraries that are not eligible for traveling cultural content.
Omaha’s Rally for the Responders, 2-8 p.m., TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. The free family celebration will honor the city’s firefighters, EMTs, police officers, doctors and nurses. The event will include live music, free food, fun and fireworks. Admission is free.
Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, West Military Avenue, Fremont. The menu will feature roast pork with sour kraut, potatoes, lettuce salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.
Omaha River City PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. There will be a Rough N Ready Rodeo at 10 a.m. and a Champions Challenge High School Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
54th Annual Fremont Antique Car Club Inc. Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. There is free admission for buyers. The swap meet will include items to buy, sell and trade; arts and crafts; antique items; a car corral; and a free pedal car drawing.
Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. This free event also will include live music and entertainment.
Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free.
All-European Show and Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Cars will be exhibited to the northwest of the rose garden. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the event early enough to account for walking times to reach the show site. Admission to the event is included with paid garden admission or membership. To expedite the admissions process, you can reserve tickets in advance at www.lauritzengardens.org.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.
Sunday with a Scientist: Explore Native American Ceramics of Nebraska, noon to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Archeologists from History Nebraska and the National Park Service Midwest Archeological Center will share how they piece together the past. Guests will be able to explore ceramics from across Nebraska’s past, and make their own pottery. Activities are free with museum admission.
Nebraska’s historical monuments presentation, 2 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. The talk is free and open to the public and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. A reception with light refreshments will be held afterwards. The event will be held indoors and visitors will be required to wear masks.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Concerts
The Eagles, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
Opening of “Cats,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. “Cats,” one of the longest running Broadway shows of all time, will be presented in Omaha through Oct. 3. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Live trivia, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. The trivia event is geared towards adults. Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics. Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.
Wednesday
Theater
“Cats,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome.
Sept. 30
Theater
“Cats,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Hello, Dolly!,” 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan campus, 5100 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Fremont High School graduate Merril Mitchell will be starring as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production, which will continue through Oct. 9. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or by calling the box office at 402-465-2384.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers and tacos. Everyone is welcome.