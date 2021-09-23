This weekend offers everything from a swap meet and food truck festival to rodeos and a rally for responders

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome.

Omaha River City PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. There will be a PRCA Rodeo Slack at 8 a.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Theater

“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.

“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Cobweb Castle, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The not-so-scary Halloween exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31. It includes a mirror maze, pool noodle forest and a neon nook. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.