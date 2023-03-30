Friday

Concerts

The Weisenheimers, 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The Weisenheimers are an improve comedy group. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Brian Regan Live, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

Scribner Volunteer Fire Dept. Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Hall. All of the fish, chicken and onion rings are hand breaded. Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout and local delivery will be available. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra Variety Trio will provide entertainment from 6-9 p.m. The trio will be playing a variety of music, including polkas, waltzes, country, and ‘50’s and ‘60’s music.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

27th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Indoor Arena, Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ registration will begin when the gates open. Mutton bustin’ will start around 6:15 p.m., followed by the full riding at 7 p.m. A dance featuring The Kyle Sayler Band will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for $1. The ticket includes both the bull riding event and the dance. For those interested in attending only the dance, tickets will be $10 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. DML plays old country classics and some current hits. The cover charge is $3.

Saturday

Concerts

Pathfinder Chorus presents “The Rat Pack is Back,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $15. Attendees are encouraged to order tickets online at pathfinderchorus.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Cirque Alfonse: Animal – A Farm Story, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $6 to $46 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Omaha Symphony: Windborne’s The Music of Led Zeppelin, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Little Women, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for non-Bergan students, and free for Bergan students. Tickets are available in the Bergan High School and Bergan Elementary offices, or by contacting Maggie at Maggie.winterlin@berganknights.org.

Events

Swap & Shop, 8 a.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, near Valley. Shoppers should use the 300th Street entrance. Admission will be free for shoppers (regularly $2 per car).

63rd Lincoln Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event will feature gem and mineral exhibits, dealers, demonstrators and fluorescent displays. There also will be a youth booth, Nebraska Gem Dig and more. Admission is $6 for ages 12 and over, and free for children 11 and under.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This event is for ages 6 and under. The egg hunt (free) starts promptly at 10:05 a.m. Reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. The other activities are $8 per child. It includes play for up to hours and participate in a craft, coloring contest and more. One parent may participate with each child for free. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed.

Mead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Mead Village Park. After their baskets are filled, the kids can go to the pavilion to find out what is inside their eggs. There may be candy, gold coins or special prizes.

Easter Family Pool Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, go on an Easter egg hunt, guess how many jelly beans are in the jar, participate in family open swim after the activities, and leave with an Easter cupcake. The party is for ages 6 months to 13. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members.

14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The egg hunt, which will feature 8,000 treat-filled eggs and prizes, is for infants through sixth grade students. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

Opening day for Easter Extravaganza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Easter Bunny has an empty basket. Kids are encouraged to see if they can spot all 14 of his missing eggs, by matching colors and patterns, as they explore the garden with their family. If they locate all 14 large colored eggs in the garden, they will receive an Easter-themed prize. There also will be golden eggs hidden throughout the garden which can be collected and returned to the visitor and education center for special prizes. Easter Extravaganza, which continues daily through April 10, also includes a craft and fun facts and hands-free activities for the whole family. Regular garden admission applies.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host the Pheasants Forever banquet at 5 p.m. The meal will be served at 7 p.m.

Bertrand Steamboat educational activities, noon to 2 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, between Blair and Missouri Valley, Iowa. April 1, 2023, is the 158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand. Historian Ruff Gifford will present his talk, “Steamboat Travel on the Missouri,” at 2 p.m. in the visitor center’s multipurpose room. Living history reenactors also will be present throughout the visitor center from noon until 2 p.m., giving a sense of what life and travel could have been like for the travelers, salesmen and others aboard the Bertrand. The museum curator and volunteers also will be present from noon to 2 p.m. in the museum cargo viewing area, highlighting artifacts and answering questions regarding the collection.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:30 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com.

Izaak Walton Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be candy and prizes hidden in the eggs. The egg hunt is for ages 1-12. The Easter Bunny also may be making an appearance.

Return of the Thunderbirds, 2-6 p.m., Indian Center Inc., 1100 Military Rd., Lincoln. Starting at 2 p.m., Raptor Conservation Alliance will have a live raptor presentation inside the Indian Center. At 3 p.m., the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe will perform. Oscar Rios Pohirieth will perform his indigenous music from South America later in the afternoon with Native American speakers throughout the afternoon. Indian tacos will be available for purchase, and local artists and vendors will have booths selling arts and crafts and providing kid-friendly activities on the arts, birds and nature. The event is free.

Inaugural Topless Nationals, 5-9 p.m., Eagle Raceway, Eagle. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with hot laps (practice sessions) beginning at 5 p.m. Racing will start at 5:30 p.m. Front gate admission is $18 for ages 13 and over, $5 for youth ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. The pit gates open at 3 p.m. Pit passes are $35.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Kids will enjoy everything Ruff House has to offer (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone, and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served. Parents should drop off their child at 5:30 p.m. and pick up their child no later than 9 p.m. The cost is $30. To register, visit ruffhousefec.com.

Sunday

Theater

“Little Women, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for non-Bergan students, and free for Bergan students. Tickets are available in the Bergan High School and Bergan Elementary offices, or by contacting Maggie at Maggie.winterlin@berganknights.org.

Events

24th Annual Breakfast & Pancake Feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Malmo Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

63rd Lincoln Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $6 for ages 12 and over, and free for children 11 and under.

Tina Iverson-Meehan Cancer Benefit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arlington VFW Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The event will include food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle every hour. There also will be a raffle for a Cummins Oman P2500i Digital Inverter Generator. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 (need not be present to win). Proceeds will help support the family with medical expenses.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Roaming Easter Bunny, noon to 4 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. The Easter Bunny will be handing out eggs and taking photos (bring your own camera).

World Autism Day Celebration, noon to 2 p.m., Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront. The community celebration will include food trucks and face painting, as well as yard games and booths featuring community partners, friends and other champions for autism. The Rose, Special Olympics, Gotta Be Me, Omaha Symphony, The Omaha Children’s Museum and WhyArts are among the groups offering booths with fun activities. The Omaha Police Department’s mounted patrol will also make an appearance. Gotta Be Me’s Heartlight Choir will perform on the stage at 12:30 p.m. for a dance party.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 P.M., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but a reservation is required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. Playtime and other activities are not included.

Monday

Theater

Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Children under 5 are not admitted. Tickets range from $80 to $180 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Children under 5 are not admitted. Tickets range from $80 to $180 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Opening of “Beyond the Golden Garden Wall” exhibit by Anthony Deon Brown, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Brown paints surrealistic imagery in acrylic on canvas, predominantly occupied by an array of colorful subjects with simple, but intense color palettes. This show will be on display through May 29.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Easter EGG-sperience, 4-6 p.m., First Lutheran Church Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The community is invited to see and interact with real bunnies from Lambert Rabbitry. There will be opportunities to decorate eggs and make Easter crafts, to play games and to hear the Easter story. The Easter Bunny is hoping to be around as well so guests can snap some photos. FLC will be serving barbecue chicken sandwiches with chips and a sweet treat with the option to stay and eat or grab a to-go basket. Meals will be offered for a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids with all proceeds benefiting ReBuilding Together.

Wednesday

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at noon. The event will include a preview of Midland University’s musical, “Little House on the Prairie,” directed by Lee Meyer. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required by March 31 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at 4 p.m.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

April 6

Concerts

Floyd Nation, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Floyd Nation is a U.S.-based Pink Floyd Tribute Band. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Third Eye Blind, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $39 to $200 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

EGG-stravagant Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny and more themed activities. Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.