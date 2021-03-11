This weekend's entertainment options range from hot rods to a musical rendition of 'The Addams Family'

If you’re looking for ideas for upcoming home-improvement projects, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln is presenting its annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show this weekend.

The 2021 home and garden show will take place Friday through Sunday at Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

The show’s hours are 1-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. Facemasks are required inside the event center.

The show allows attendees to visit with about 250 businesses under one roof that offer services for updating their home and garden. Exhibitors include new home builders, home remodelers, financing and banking services, landscaping, flooring and window suppliers, and more.

Student entries in the high school interior and residential design contest also will be on display at the show.

Admission at the door is $8 for adults and free for youth 12 and under. Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln will receive $1 off admission. In February 2020, the Remodelers Council 18th Annual Food Bank House collected 3,547 pounds of food thanks to home show visitors.