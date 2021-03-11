This weekend's entertainment options range from hot rods to a musical rendition of 'The Addams Family'

Car enthusiasts can enjoy an event designed especially for them this weekend.
The 66th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels show will return to the CHI Health Center Omaha this Friday through Sunday, March 12-14.
World of Wheels features displays of America’s finest customs, hot rods, trucks and motorcycles.
The three-day event also will include special guest appearances by Lou Ferrigno and Dave Kindig.
Ferrigno, best known as “The Incredible Hulk,” will be at World of Wheels from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Ferrigno charges a fee for his autographs, payable directly to his on-site staff. There is a limit of one autographed item per person.
Kindig, who crafts one-of-a-kind customs as owner and operator of Kindig-it Design in Salt Lake City, Utah, will greet fans from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Kindig and his team’s designs can be seen on Motortrend TV’s “Bitchin’ Rides.”
Hours for World of Wheels are 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Facemasks are required.
Admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets ($16 for adults, $5 for children 6-12) are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
If you’re looking for ideas for upcoming home-improvement projects, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln is presenting its annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show this weekend.
The 2021 home and garden show will take place Friday through Sunday at Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.
The show’s hours are 1-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. Facemasks are required inside the event center.
The show allows attendees to visit with about 250 businesses under one roof that offer services for updating their home and garden. Exhibitors include new home builders, home remodelers, financing and banking services, landscaping, flooring and window suppliers, and more.
Student entries in the high school interior and residential design contest also will be on display at the show.
Admission at the door is $8 for adults and free for youth 12 and under. Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln will receive $1 off admission. In February 2020, the Remodelers Council 18th Annual Food Bank House collected 3,547 pounds of food thanks to home show visitors.
If you prefer sitting back and enjoying a concert, The Modern Gentlemen will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln. The concert will feature socially seating, and masks are required inside the Lied Center.
This quartet shared the stage with Frankie Valli for a decade as the Four Seasons. During their tenure with Valli, they developed their own signature sound and precise dancing.
The Modern Gentlemen are now touring the world, performing his of the ‘60s and ‘70s with four-part harmonies in styles ranging from pop and rock to jazz and doo-wop.
In person-tickets range from $38 to $44. Livestream tickets of the show are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
The Fremont High School and Midland University theater departments both have productions opening this week.
FHS’ musical program will be debuting its rendition of “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The performance, which features a 10-person cast and pre-recorded music in lieu of a live orchestra, will take place in person at Nell McPherson Theatre, as well as virtually.
In-person tickets are $12 while the virtual option is $6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fremonttigers.org.
Midland University is presenting “Songs for a New World” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland campus.
Unlike a traditional musical with a continuous plot, this show has a series of songs, which each feature a different character and story.
Tickets for in-person shows are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students; in-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Tickets for livestream performances are $15.
The tickets can be purchased at www.midland.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets need to be paid for at the time of reservation and at least one day ahead of the performance.