This week's entertainment calendar is filled with a variety of options for all ages

Friday

ConcertsSlipknot: The Knotfest Roadshow, 6:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In-person tickets range from $15 to $40. Tickets for the live webcast are $20. To purchase tickets, visit liedcenter.org.

Theater“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. A life-size Candyland board will lead visitors to different activities such as making candy-themed crafts, building and racing Mr. Mint’s Candy-Mobiles, and painting with Skittles. There also will be a Sweet Tooth Science Show and character appearances. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Metro Omaha Builders Association Omaha Home Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show continues through Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults (age 13 and over), $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), and free for children (age 12 and under) and anyone showing military ID.

Public skating, 1-5 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Over the age of 14, the cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members or $6 for non-members (includes skate rental). Under the age of 14, the cost is $3 with skate rental or free with your own skates.

Tween Tech Time, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tweens must be between fourth and eighth grade to attend. Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

20th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 5-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock streets, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The orchestra will perform music from iconic films. Single tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults. Tickets for youth 17 and under are $5. Tickets are available online at lincolnsymphony.com.

Comedian Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $48 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The show will feature over 125 exhibitors selling unique, handmade products. Admission is $6. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free.

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

11th Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Dr., Bellevue. There will be over 120 vendors. Admission is $2. A portion of the proceeds go towards the Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center Scholarship Fund.

National Quilting Day celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. This free family event will feature hands-on activities, quilt exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. The latest quilting/sewing machines from local and national businesses will be shown. Food will be available for purchase. Free parking will be offered in all UNL lots.

20th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock streets, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Metro Omaha Builders Association Omaha Home Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults (age 13 and over), $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), and free for children (age 12 and under) and anyone showing military ID.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with the regular Saturday night menu available. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. The Brits, a British rock tribute band, will be providing live music from 7-11 p.m. in the club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. Everyone is welcome.

Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner will include a dinner salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played following dinner. The dinner is open to the public.

2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 7 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse Cinema La Vista, 12750 Westport Parkway. The approximately two-hour presentation will feature nine short- and feature-length films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of international fly fishing. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Alamo Drafthouse and at the theater door.

Sunday

Concerts

Disney Princess: The Concert, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons will celebrate all the Disney princesses in an evening of story, animation and song. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring illusionist Jared Sherlock, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This is a family friendly magic/illusion show. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Color Purple,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Candyland Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Spring Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The show will feature over 125 exhibitors selling unique, handmade products. Admission is $6. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free.

Metro Omaha Builders Association Omaha Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults (age 13 and over), $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), and free for children (age 12 and under) and anyone showing military ID.

34th Annual St. Lawrence Parish Chicken Fried Steak Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for ages 10 and over, $6 for kids ages 4 to 9, and free for kids ages 3 and under. Dine-in, takeout and in-town delivery is available. For free in-town delivery, call 402-922-1234 or 402-719-6197 prior to March 20. On Sunday, call the auditorium at 402-664-3696 by 1 p.m. There also will be a raffle and silent auction.

20th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock streets, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

Alt-J with Windser, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Concerts

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available online at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars” by historian Jeff Barnes, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The presentation is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and European Americans in Nebraska, from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers.

Improbable Ascent with paraclimber Maureen Beck, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Theater

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 24

Theater

Opening of “Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The production will continue through March 27. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Friends of Keene Memory Library Book Sale Member/Presale, 5-8 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Members of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library enter at no charge. You may join or renew your membership at this event. Others may enter for a $10 donation. For more information, visit www.fokml.org.

