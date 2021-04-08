Thousands of daffodils are in full bloom at Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens

Spring has definitely sprung at Lauritzen Gardens.
Visitors to the Omaha botanical garden will be greeted by bright and cheery daffodils at the front gate to the Founders’ Garden.
But that’s just the beginning.
There are more than 350,000 daffodil blooms now open at Lauritzen Gardens — a true sign that spring is finally here. Numerous shades of yellow, white and orange can be found blooming throughout the garden.
One of the Midwest’s largest mass plantings of daffodils, the garden’s daffodil walk, is now approaching its peak bloom.
During the past three years, garden staff and volunteers have worked hard to plant 152,000 bulbs to establish an experiential daffodil walk along the main garden road. The bulbs are planted from the rose garden to the Founders’ Garden in an area that is just over 800 linear feet (approximately the length of two and a half football fields) and is up to 75 feet deep.
For maximum impact, all nine of the varieties planted along the walk are tried and true cultivars known for their large flowers. A mix of mid- and late-season bloomers have been selected to provide weeks of botanical beauty for garden guests.
The varieties that have been planted to date are: Narcissus “Bantam,” Narcissus “Carlton,” Narcissus “Chromacolor,” Narcissus “Cool Flame,” Narcissus “Dutch Master,” Narcissus “Fortune,” Narcissus “Goblet,” Narcissus “Ice Follies,” and Narcissus “Mary Bohannon.”
“Nothing quite captures the feeling of the arrival of spring like a field blanketed with yellow and white daffodils,” John Newman, executive director of Lauritzen Gardens, said in a press release. “As we increase the number of daffodils along the walk each year, we expect to also increase anticipation for this spectacular springtime scene that has been generously supported by our community.”
The daffodil walk is part of the garden’s goal to establish a million daffodil blooms in the garden each spring.
Contributions from the community made plantings happen in the fall of 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the garden is seeking contributions to continue the project’s growth and plant another 50,000 daffodil bulbs in the fall of 2021.
Anyone may underwrite a bulb with a gift of $5 through the garden’s “A Million Daffodils” campaign, which was designed to engage the entire community to help an area that would endure, flourish and bring joy to others each spring.
Contributions may be placed in the dedicated box in the garden’s lobby, mailed to the garden’s development department, or completed online at www.lauritzengardens.org.
The daffodil display is included with paid garden admission ($10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children 3-12) and is free for children 2 and under and garden members.
Timed tickets are currently required for all guests and may be reserved at www.lauritzengardens.org/tickets.
Lauritzen Gardens, located in the riverfront hills at First and Bancroft streets in Omaha, is close to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Old Market.
The 100-acre botanical garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The café serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
In addition to seeing the daffodils in full bloom, here are a few other area events taking place this weekend:
Billy McGuigan concert
Billy McGuigan, the owner and creative director of Rave On Productions, will take the stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at The Arts Center at Iowa Western in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
McGuigan, along with his band of brothers and friends, will perform his new album, “billymcguiganTOGETHER.” The 16-track album was written and recorded during the 2020 quarantine and lockdown.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at iwcctickets.universitytickets.com/w/.
Fairy Faire
Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue will be hosting a Fairy Faire from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Visitors are invited to celebrate the magic of fairies in the forest as they build a fairy house, go on a guided hike with a naturalist, participate in a spring scavenger hunt, and stop by the nature-based educational displays along the boardwalk. Costumes are encouraged.
Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Wahoo Swap Meet
The Wahoo Spring Swap Meet will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. Admission is free.
Gates open to vendors and the public at 6 a.m. Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a face covering.
Wahoo Boy Scout Troop 140 will have a lunch booth available. Proceeds from the swap meet will go toward Seven Mile RideZ’ holiday toy drive and scholarship funds.