Thousands of daffodils are in full bloom at Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens

Spring has definitely sprung at Lauritzen Gardens.

Visitors to the Omaha botanical garden will be greeted by bright and cheery daffodils at the front gate to the Founders’ Garden.

But that’s just the beginning.

There are more than 350,000 daffodil blooms now open at Lauritzen Gardens — a true sign that spring is finally here. Numerous shades of yellow, white and orange can be found blooming throughout the garden.

One of the Midwest’s largest mass plantings of daffodils, the garden’s daffodil walk, is now approaching its peak bloom.

During the past three years, garden staff and volunteers have worked hard to plant 152,000 bulbs to establish an experiential daffodil walk along the main garden road. The bulbs are planted from the rose garden to the Founders’ Garden in an area that is just over 800 linear feet (approximately the length of two and a half football fields) and is up to 75 feet deep.

For maximum impact, all nine of the varieties planted along the walk are tried and true cultivars known for their large flowers. A mix of mid- and late-season bloomers have been selected to provide weeks of botanical beauty for garden guests.