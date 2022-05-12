Time is running out to see the Broadway musical 'Wicked' in Omaha

It’s the final weekend to see the untold true story of the Witches of Oz in Omaha.

“Wicked,” which has earned accolades as “the best musical of the decade” has six performances remaining at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.

The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Long before that girl from Kansas arrives in Munchkinland, two girls meet in the land of Oz. One – born with emerald green skin – is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular.

The musical tells the story of how these two grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

“Wicked” has been the winner of 35 major awards, including a Grammy and three Tony Awards. “Wicked” is Broadway’s biggest blockbuster, a cultural phenomenon and was just named “the defining musical of the decade” by The New York Times.

Tickets range from $49 to $163.50 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

In addition to “Wicked” here are some other events taking place this weekend:

‘Stick Fly’

The Omaha Community Playhouse’s product of “Stick Fly” will run through June 5 in the Howard Drew Theatre with performances Thursdays through Sundays.

“Stick Fly” tells the story of the LeVays, a wealthy Black family. They set out for a relaxing weekend at their second home in Martha’s Vineyard.

When brothers Kent and Flip both bring their new girlfriends to meet the family, the newcomers butt heads over everything from class to race to cultural expectations. Sibling rivalries and parental expectations bring their rollercoaster weekend to a boiling point in this bitingly funny comedy-drama.

Tickets start at $36 for members of the public and $26 for OCP season subscribers. Prices vary be performance.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.

Renaissance Festival

This weekend is the second weekend of the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska at Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., in Bellevue.

The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, is full of jousting and merry making. It allows guests to step back in time when royalty ruled, and knights were in shining armor.

Visitors can expect to see full contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional, and national talent, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans.

Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 per person for groups of 10 or more.

DC vs. Marvel

The Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the Superhero Science Show, create their own superhero mask, craft some catapults, and meet some of their favorite heroes.

Admission is $14 for kids ages 2-15 and adults ages 16-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for kids under 24 months.

DC Lynch Carnival

You don’t have to travel outside of Fremont to ride some carnival rides as the DC Lynch Carnival is in town.

The carnival will be open from 4-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fremont Mall.

It features a variety of rides, games and carnival eats. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Blair Cruise Night

Hundreds of classic cars are expected to descend on downtown Blair on Saturday night for the Blair Cruise Night.

One of the largest cruise nights in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa will start at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet at the Blair Youth Sports Complex-Hardy Field, 10th and Jackson streets.

The cruise will roll at 6 p.m. sharp escorted by the Blair Volunteer Fire Department. The cruise will continue until 8 p.m.

All vehicles – cars, trucks and bikes – are welcome.

Toy Show

The Midwest Collectible Toy Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, 6005 Grover St.

The toy show will feature new and vintage collectibles, from Star Wars and Star Trek to LEGO and DC/Marvel superhero comic books, posters, action figures, sculptural art, model kits, vintage toys, books, games and more.

Admission is free.

