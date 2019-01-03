Now that the new year is upon us, it is time for many museums and other entertainment venues to change their exhibits.
That means this weekend is your last chance to view these exhibits and displays. Following is a round-up of some of those area exhibits and displays that will soon be ending:
The Durham Museum
Sunday will mark the last day visitors can view the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree at The Durham Museum in Omaha. The fully decorated blue spruce tree stands 50 feet tall.
The Holiday Cultural Trees display also will be ending on Sunday. This display showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season. Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural group and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.
Admission to The Durham is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children age 2 and under.
Lauritzen Gardens
The Holiday Poinsettia Show at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha continues through Sunday.
A 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree stands at the center of the display, surrounded by twinkling white lights, glittering ornaments and model garden trains. More than 5,000 poinsettias in nearly 20 different varieties were grown for the 2018 display.
This year’s show theme is “The Year of the Bird,” celebrating 100 years of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The show features a variety of ornaments fitting of the theme and a selection of taxidermy birds.
From 5-8 p.m. every remaining evening of the exhibit, the holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Admission to the garden is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.
Joslyn Art Museum
The exhibit, “Pattern and Purpose,” will be ending Sunday at Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.
“Pattern and Purpose” features quilts as works of art. It ranges from early whole-cloth quilts created for warmth and utility to carefully-pieced Lemoyne stars, embroidered botanical “best quilts,” and contemporary art quilts. Thirty-two masterpieces made between the first decades of the 1800s and the turn of the 21st century make up the exhibit.
“Pattern and Purpose” is a ticketed exhibition. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college |students with ID, and free for youth ages 17 and younger.
Also ending Sunday at Joslyn is “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West” exhibit. It recognizes the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.
The exhibit celebrates the “Meeting of the Rails” at Promontory Summit, Utah, on May 10, 1869, through the photographs and stereographs of Andrew Joseph Russell (1830-1902) and Alfred A. Hart (1816-1908).
Drawn exclusively from the Union Pacific Historic Collection, located at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, these images represent the largest collection in the world of original photographs documenting the construction of the transcontinental railroad between 1866 and 1869.
Holiday Lights Festival
The Holiday Lights Festival will be illuminated nightly from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. through Sunday.
Thousands of lights can be found at Gene Leahy Mall at 14th and Farnam streets.