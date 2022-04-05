Uehling plans two-comedy performance

You could call it an extra-long intermission.

After not staging a show for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of area performers is planning a show in Uehling.

The public is invited to see a double feature of two comedies: “Virgil’s Wedding” and “The Golden Years.”

Shows include a dinner theater performance on Saturday, April 23, and a dessert matinee on Sunday, April 24, in Uehling Auditorium, 224 Third St.

The Saturday night meal is smoked pork loin, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, and lettuce salad. Cost $17 per person. The meal is served at 6:30 p.m., with the production to follow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, theater-goers will have a dessert. Cost is $8.50 per person. The show will start at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required. For reservations, contact Mitzi Anderson via text or call at 402-380-2780. The Saturday night show is almost sold out so guests are encouraged to call soon. UFFDA (Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association) is presenting the two-comedy performance.

“The Golden Years,” which will be presented first, is a senior center with the typical true-to-life “smiles,” said Terri Hoeneman, organizer.

The audience will have a break between that show and the next, which is: “Virgil’s Wedding.”

During that performance, audience members will learn the answers to a host of questions including:

“Will Virgil marry Margaret or will the lizard mess things up?”

“Will Papa Hooper’s hair grow back?”

“Will Grandma make a pass at Mr. Perky?”

“Will the flamingoes become wedding decorations?”

The comedy shows feature a cast of more than 20 actors from Uehling, Scribner, Hooper and Oakland. Actors in the two comedies range in age from 8 to 81.

“Some of us are back and we have gained some very fine new members from the area,” Hoeneman said. Hoeneman hopes people from Fremont will come to Uehling, which is only about 20 miles away.

“Uehling is just a hop and a skip down the road. Come and join us,” Hoeneman said.

Hoeneman added that the auditorium is an eye-opener for many who’ve never seen it.

“The acoustics are great,” she said. “The speaker system goes throughout the whole building so for hearing there’s not a bad seat.”

This year, a cash bar also will be offered for those wanting a glass of wine, beer, a mixed drink or a soft drink. Coffee, tea and iced water will be available for free.

The cash bar is sponsored by Ed’s Bar, downtown Uehling, with proceeds for Uehling Special Projects.

Hoeneman believes audiences will enjoy the productions.

“The food is fantastic,” she said. “The humor is fantastic. We’ve been working very hard.”

