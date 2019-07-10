Traveling to Europe might not be possible, but an event promising to bring a taste of Italian culture is visiting the area.
Cirque Italia, the first traveling Italian water circus, is stopping in Omaha. Its big top tent will be set up in the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods at Westroads Mall, 10000 California St.
There will be seven show times to pick from Thursday through Sunday. Thursday and Friday will have shows at 7:30 p.m. Performances on Saturday will be at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while Sunday will have shows at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Cirque Italia will be premiering its newest show, “Aquatic Spectacular,” in Omaha.
“Aquatic Spectacular” will bring some Italian towns to audience members. The stage has been transformed into a large ship for this year’s water circus experience.
While the unique 35,000-gallon water stage will continue to be featured, it will have new Bellagio-style fountains included.
Cirque Italia will offer a variety of acts featuring performers from around the globe. Some of the acts include: contortion, mesmerizing magic, heart-stopping archery, elegant aerialists and the Wheel of Death.
Each act will have a unique theme associated with it. The themes are based on the port towns of circus has decided to visit on this “sailing” adventure. For example, when the performers stop in Venice, audience members will see some beautiful Venetian masks.
The circus’ chief operating officer/producer, Chante DeMoustes, has visited several Italian cities herself, and has helped tailor this new performance to reflect a unique attribute from each one.
The president and owner of Cirque Italia is Manuel Rebecchi. He is proud of his Italian heritage and feels privileged to be able to share it with audiences in a fun and memorable way.
The water circus was created in 2012 and it performs shows across the United States.
“Mr. Rebecchi is a direct descendant of one of the most prestigious families in the European circus scene. He combines his knowledge of the industry with touches of excellence making the show into a masterpiece of brilliance,” the circus’ website states. “The production overshadows other performances by offering an elegant and polished style, more aligned with Broadway that the traditional American circus.”
The water circus features more than 30 artists who are chosen in rigorous auditions around 25 different states.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572. The box office at the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days.
It is recommended to arrive 45 minutes to an hour in advance of the show time.