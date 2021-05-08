Wahoo artist selected for Homestead National Historical Park’s 2021 Artist-in-Residence Program

Homestead National Historical Park in Beatrice has announced the artists chosen for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program.

This is Homestead’s 12th year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works of art inspired by the Homestead story and its environment. Homestead is just one of many National Park Service sites that host resident artists to help connect visitors with the park’s meanings using a variety of art forms.

This year 12 artists have been selected to live and work at the park. Allissa Hansen, a mixed media artist from Wahoo, will be at the park Aug. 2-16.

“The Artist-in-Residence program is extremely valuable. It gives park visitors an opportunity to not just see Homestead and its story themselves, but see it through the eyes of the artist, which can be very moving and powerful,” said the park’s Superintendent Mark Engler.

