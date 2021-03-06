WATCH NOW: Midland musical offers 'Songs for a New World'

Bell also sees the show’s benefits for audiences.

“There’s not many places you can really go during this pandemic, so it’s always nice to find safe opportunities to get outside and maybe discover something you’ve never seen before,” Bell said. “Since many people have not either heard of this show or seen it, they can really benefit by experiencing something new and getting to connect with people. Even if it’s not in-person, they can connect with some of the stories.”

As for the spill she took during rehearsals, Bell said extra precautions are being put into place.

“We’re going to put some glow-in-the-dark tape around them (the lights) for my sake,” she said.

And in a light-hearted fashion, she added: “It’s a show worth falling for.”

Tickets for in-person shows are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students; in-person attendees will be required to wear a mask. Tickets for livestream performances are $15.

The tickets can be purchased at www.midland.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets need to be paid for at the time of reservation and at least one day ahead of the performance. More information is available on the website.

