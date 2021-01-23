WATCH NOW: Warrior Princess Project to benefit The Bridge

Many years have passed since Maranna Bentley found a good friend brutally murdered.
The early days after that tragic discovery passed in a blur, but the Fremont woman still remembers the fear, grief and anger that followed. She credits God, family and an agency called The Bridge for helping her move ahead with her life.
Now, Bentley is among local residents hoping to benefit the nonprofit agency and encourage women facing tough situations.
Bentley is part of the Warrior Princess Project, a photographic endeavor designed to help The Bridge and its clients.
The project includes a book with about 50 photos and stories of women who’ve overcome or are still overcoming challenges. Twelve of these photographs will be part of a virtual show at Gallery 92 West in Fremont in February.
After that, these 12 framed photographs and stories will line hallways at The Bridge to help inspire and empower clients.
Professional photographer Becky Novacek, who’s conducting the project, is a board member for The Bridge.
She began considering the project a year ago.
“I was thinking about hopes and dreams for what I could do with photography that wouldn’t be about me,” she said.
Novacek said while she makes her living through photography, she believes her skills are a God-given gift and wants to use them to serve others.
She developed her idea for the project and, after getting approval from The Bridge, sought models via social media.
More than 200 women volunteered, knowing they’d be photographed and their photos wouldn’t be edited.
And they’d be asked to tell their stories.
“I encouraged them to be willing to be vulnerable to share something hard that they had been through and what gave them the strength to overcome or continue fighting the fight,” Novacek said.
Novacek photographed 60 women, repeatedly hearing them say they want to help others by sharing their stories.
The project involves a wide demographic of women of different ages, races, shapes and sizes, she said.
Novacek interviewed the women before photographing them to get a feel for their stories and to develop rapport, but had the women write their own accounts.
Stories had to be no longer than 2,200 characters. Former Fremonter Becca Sutton, who also will be photographed and tell her story for the book, served as copy editor.
Not every story involves crisis or tragedy.
“Some were just the grinding, daily fight to be able to do their job well, to work in a man’s world,” Novacek said. “There were infertility issues and discrimination by race, size, age, being a female.
“And then there were the traumatic situations, too, of everything from being raped to being widowed to being a witness to a brutal crime to just a hard life of working hard from the time they were young until they reached old age.”
Novacek believes the project can help fight the issues of shame women can have about their stories, while perpetuating the idea that no one is perfect.
“We’re all walking through hard things and doing the best we can,” she said.
Novacek asked each woman to tell how she survived the difficult things in her life and what gave her the strength to keep going and overcome.
“There were a lot of answers to that question, but I definitely heard a lot about faith and connection with their loved ones,” she said “It made me think even more of the cliché — you never know what people are walking through — and to err on the side of love,” Novacek said.
Staff at The Bridge selected the 12 photographs that will line the hallway based primarily on the emotions they felt when they saw the photos.
Angie Olson, executive director of the FAAA, said Gallery 92 is closed to the public due to COVID, but a virtual show will be available via YouTube.
Novacek hopes Gallery 92 would like to continue the relationship and even have a yearly series, the next of which would feature a photography project she did about men. Future years could include series on couples and older adults.
Anyone who’d like to sponsor one of the framed prints through a donation may do so by visiting the website: www.bridgefromviolence.com and click on the Donate Now button, choose an amount, indicating this gift is in honor of the Warrior Princess Project. All donations are appreciated.
The book will be available for preorder.
Novacek hopes those who see the photographs and stories find strength and inspiration by seeing that other people have and are continuing to make it through rough times.
Bentley’s story is one of resilience. Married young, she had a daughter and divorced. Bentley said she married a wonderful husband and they had another daughter.
Life was going well. Then came the day Bentley found a close friend, who’d been murdered in a domestic violence situation.
Bentley said she saw things most people don’t — and shouldn’t — see.
“I went to counseling to try to talk through that,” she said. “It’s an image that’s hard to put into words to those you love. I didn’t feel like I ever wanted to share that with my husband or with any of my loved ones so I kept this in for quite some time, but then did go to counseling.”
Bentley appreciates the help she received through staffers at The Bridge.
“Those women were my lifeline,” Bentley said. “They walked beside me and I wasn’t the one who was abused. They stayed by my side the whole time until they didn’t need to anymore.”
She talks about her faith.
“I feel like God has always been in my life, pulling me out of the muck and the mud and shaking me off and putting me back down on the ground,” she said. “I feel like at one point, after all of that, he kind of picked me up and said, ‘You got to keep going. You just move forward.’”
Bentley said she focused on raising her daughters, keeping them aware that not everything in life is good, but God is good. She sought to raise them to be strong, independent women who used their voices when others couldn’t.
She’s spoken a couple times at candlelight vigils sponsored by The Bridge and sees the agency’s importance.
“They’re there to help before it’s too late,” Bentley said. “They do such wonderful things in our community and surrounding area.”
Looking back, Bentley knows her life could have taken different paths after her friend’s death.
“I chose God. I chose my family. I chose to have a happy, healthy marriage and raise strong girls,” she said.
Not every day has been easy, but Bentley hopes her story will encourage others to have faith and know tough circumstances don’t have to be the end of their story.
“You can have the power and will to make choices and live well,” she said.
As she looks back, Novacek can see what she’s learned.
“One big takeaway for me was that people really want to tell their stories and be seen and listened to, and listening seems to be a lost art,” Novacek said. “I was so honored to do this project and for people to feel like they could open up and trust me with their stories.”