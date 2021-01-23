WATCH NOW: Warrior Princess Project to benefit The Bridge

“Some were just the grinding, daily fight to be able to do their job well, to work in a man’s world,” Novacek said. “There were infertility issues and discrimination by race, size, age, being a female.

“And then there were the traumatic situations, too, of everything from being raped to being widowed to being a witness to a brutal crime to just a hard life of working hard from the time they were young until they reached old age.”

Novacek believes the project can help fight the issues of shame women can have about their stories, while perpetuating the idea that no one is perfect.

“We’re all walking through hard things and doing the best we can,” she said.

Novacek asked each woman to tell how she survived the difficult things in her life and what gave her the strength to keep going and overcome.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were a lot of answers to that question, but I definitely heard a lot about faith and connection with their loved ones,” she said “It made me think even more of the cliché — you never know what people are walking through — and to err on the side of love,” Novacek said.

Staff at The Bridge selected the 12 photographs that will line the hallway based primarily on the emotions they felt when they saw the photos.