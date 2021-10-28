Weekend events: A brass quintet concert plus plenty of Halloween events

Friday

Concerts

U.S. Air Force Offutt Brass quintet concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. The concert is free and open to the public.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Day of the Dead Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to enjoy themed activities as well as open play throughout the museum. Activities are included with museum admission while supplies last.

Halloween Story Walk, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. As you stroll through the library, you will be reading a page from a picture book. Once you complete the trail, you will have completed the story. Everyone who completes the walk will get a prize. Costumes are encouraged.

Boo in Wahoo, 3-5:30 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Admission is free to this walk-thru trick or treat event. Every child will receive a snack bag from the Saunders Medical Foundation (one per child). Over 40 partners from the community will be participating in this one-stop trick or treat event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers (depending on availability), chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

FHS Thespian Society’s Family-Friendly Haunted House, 4-5:30 p.m., enter through south doors at Fremont High School. The entry fee is one canned food item per person.

Ghouls & Glow, 6-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. This illuminated spectacle is for all ages to enjoy. It features fun activities around the zoo, including trick-or-treating, magic shows, hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, and festive lanterns. Tickets can be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com or at the door.

Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Spooktacular Halloween, 7-10 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Friday night will feature an adult costume contest with prizes and live music from the Silver Moon Band. Admission is free.

Halloween Laser Light Show, sundown to 11 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Halloween laser light show will light up Union Station’s exterior with spooky pumpkins, bats, witches and more. There is no cost to enjoy the light show from the parking lot.

Saturday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Day of the Dead Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to enjoy themed activities as well as open play throughout the museum. Activities are included with museum admission while supplies last.

Hallo-weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Children 12 and under get in free and costumes are encouraged. They also can enjoy a pre-packaged bag of Halloween goodies, the Haunted Train and games on The Platform. Dancing zombies will perform “Thriller” at 1:30 p.m. Registration is not required.

Monster Mash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The museum invites guests to come in costume and trick-or-treat at its spooktacular hot rod car show. There will be hands-on activities, photo ops, a “not-so-scary” haunted house, and more.

Opening of “40 CHANCES: Finding Hope in a Hungry World” exhibit 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 30, features the photography of Howard G. Buffett.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska game. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. New York Strip dinners will be $12.99. A Halloween party will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by Brad Scott. Admission is $3, or free with purchase of a steak dinner. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Spooktacular Halloween, noon to 4 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Saturday will feature a pumpkin decorating contest for the whole family with live music by Two Ol’ Fishheads. Admission is free.

Boo-Tacular Business Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating, games, photos and more.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church’s Fremont campus, 2407 N. Colorado Ave. This is a free event for families to see decorated car trunks and receive a treat.

Fremont High School FCCLA Chapter’s Trunk or Trunk, 5-7 p.m., FHS tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event will feature costume contests, a trunk or treat car contest, face painting, games and food. A Halloween story time will be presented by Keene Memorial Library. Three Rivers Public Health Department will be having a booth with information about the Safe Kids Campaign and Child Passenger Safety.

Ghouls & Glow, 6-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. This illuminated spectacle is for all ages to enjoy. It features fun activities around the zoo, including trick-or-treating, magic shows, hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, and festive lanterns. Tickets can be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com or at the door.

Trunk or Treat Meet and Greet, 6:30-9:30 p.m., former Earl May building, 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. This event is being sponsored by Fremont area Jeep owners. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. Everyone is welcome.

Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. This large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony Spooktacular, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Take a journey on the Night Bus through all of your favorite creepy classics on Halloween. Tickets are $15.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served along with a couple of special items for this occasion. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Day of the Dead Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to enjoy themed activities as well as open play throughout the museum. Activities are included with museum admission while supplies last.

Hallo-weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Children 12 and under get in free and costumes are encouraged. They also can enjoy a pre-packaged bag of Halloween goodies, the Haunted Train and games on The Platform. Dancing zombies will perform “Thriller” at 1:30 p.m. Registration is not required.

Spooktacular Halloween, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Sunday will feature a kids and pets costume contest with prizes and live music from Hector Anchondo. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Activities will include a Haunted Halloween Village, spooktacular photo booth, fall/Halloween themed storyboards and activity boards, creepy crawlies with “The Bug Guy,” trick or treating throughout the gardens, model railroad ghost town, wicked plants wonderland, reading nook, enchanted tales story time, creepy crafts, anatomy of a pumpkin discovery station, spider’s lair, and an appearance by the Imperial 80th Squad of the 501st Legion. Activities are included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Garden members and children under the age of 2 are admitted free of charge.

Search for Treats, 1-3 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. The maze is open from 1-6 p.m. You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots. Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

Halloween Family Fun Day, 2-4 p.m., Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing, 2246 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include free candy, photo booth fun and raffles to win prizes.

Trunk or Treat, 3-6 p.m., Nickerson Fire Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will feature hayrack rides, S’mores, crafts and popcorn.

Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Juggler David Cain, who has been seen on the “Today Show,” will be at the festival. Cain will be performing at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The festival also will feature free food, games and candy, along with inflatables.

Halloween Shenanigans, 5-7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The event is presented by the Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mead Fire & Rescue Department’s Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m., Mead Community Building. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. with hot dogs and hot chocolate. Costume judging for all ages will follow. A trunk or treat will take place in the north parking lot. Everyone is welcome to decorate a vehicle trunk and hand out candy.

Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. This large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy lunch and excerpts from Midland University Arts’ presentation of “White Christmas.” The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVY by Nov. 1 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Nov. 4

Concerts

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $46 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet – Au Revoir Tour, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $9 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Autumn Festival – An Arts & Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ralston Arena. The festival will continue through Nov. 7. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Veterans Shine On, 6-7 p.m., Memorial Park, Omaha. This special night will honor veterans. The event will include several speakers, a laying of the wreath ceremony, music, and the grand lighting of the World War II Colonnade. Hot cocoa and desserts will be served. Admission is free.

