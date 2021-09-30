Weekend events: Get ready for Junkstock, Living History Weekend and fire department open house

Friday
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and FPS faculty. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fremont.booktix.com, or at the door.
“Cats,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Hello, Dolly!,” 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan campus, 5100 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Fremont High School graduate Merril Mitchell will be starring as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production, which will continue through Oct. 9. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or by calling the box office at 402-465-2384.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Fall Chrysanthemum Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. This indoor horticultural display, which continues through Oct. 15, celebrates the fall season and the diversity of the chrysanthemum. The display is included with paid garden admission or membership.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival features over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from along over the country, live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
UNL Homecoming Cornstock Festival and Parade, 5-8 p.m., Memorial Stadium East Loop, 14th and Vine streets, Lincoln. Everyone is invited to celebrate “The Good Life” with food trucks, a Ferris wheel, games for adults and children, and more. The homecoming parade will feature student organizations, community groups, homecoming royalty, the Cornhusker Marching Band, and some special guests. The parade will end at the festival site, just in time for student performances on stage. Admission is free.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Opening Night with Husker Hoops, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Fans are invited to get their first opportunity to see the 2021-22 Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams. The event, which is free to the public, will feature introductions of both teams, remarks from head coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, a scrimmage by the Husker men and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The night’s festivities will be highlighted by a post scrimmage concert by G Herbo, a Chicago-based rapper. Fans can register for lower bowl tickets at www.huskers.com/tickets.
Saturday
Theater
“Cats,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and FPS faculty. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fremont.booktix.com, or at the door.
“Hello, Dolly!,” 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan campus, 5100 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Fremont High School graduate Merril Mitchell is starring as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or by calling the box office at 402-465-2384.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. Life at an 1820’s military post will be depicted. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tin smithing and more will be demonstrated. Period crafts such as spinning, weaving and quilting also will be highlighted. Admittance to the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center is $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12.
Japanese Ambience Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Guests are invited to celebrate the joys of autumn and experience the Japanese culture first-hand. Most activities are free with garden admission or membership.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be food available and happy hour drink prices during the game. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.
Sunday
Concerts
Abendmusik, 3 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. The performance will be sung by sounding light, a professional chamber choir made up of talented, expressive singers gathered together from seven states. The ensemble will be in residence in Lincoln for a single week in intense preparation for this concert. Admission is free, and a freewill offering will be collected.
Theater
“Cats,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $30 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Hello, Dolly!,” 2 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan campus, 5100 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Fremont High School graduate Merril Mitchell is starring as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or by calling the box office at 402-465-2384.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Living History Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. Life at an 1820’s military post will be depicted. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tin smithing and more will be demonstrated. Period crafts such as spinning, weaving and quilting also will be highlighted. Admittance to the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center is $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12.
Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington Village Park and Arlington Auditorium. Community worship will begin at 9 a.m. with festivities to follow until 3 p.m. There will be a craft fair, food, music, and raffles. A car show will be presented by the Midwest Street-Rod Association. Registration for the car show will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m. There will be class trophies, special awards, goody bags and dash plaques (for the first 150). Registration at the show is $25.
Japanese Ambience Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Guests are invited to celebrate the joys of autumn and experience the Japanese culture first-hand. Most activities are free with garden admission or membership.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free.
Fremont Fire Department Open House, 1-3 p.m., 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch fire department trucks, receive safety handouts, see Fremont Police Department officers and a cruiser, learn about seat belt safety from the Nebraska State Patrol, meet the fire pup, win a fire extinguisher, play on a bounce house, and other activities. The event is free and open to the public.
Search for Treat for Pets, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Owners are invited to bring their friendly pet, on leash, and go through the corn maze and look for a couple of treats in the short maze. Costumes are encouraged. The activity is included with the entrance fee.
Movie Night Under the Stars, 7 p.m., Quasar Drive-in Theater, near Valley. The free fundraising car show and drive-in theater night is being hosted by Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. Employees, volunteers and over a dozen local car clubs have been invited. The public also is welcome to attend with their own classic/specialty vehicle. Gates open at 5 p.m. with a showing of “American Graffiti” starting at 7 p.m.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $80 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
First Wednesday Arts Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The luncheon consists of a hot meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. The Midland Jazz Quartet will provide this month’s entertainment. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person. Spaces can be reserved at www.fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-719-5117.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Oct. 7
Concerts
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The show is a benefit for the Lied Center. The comedian is donating his time, and 100% of ticket sales will support the Lied’s continued programming and education outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets are $49.50. Tickets can be purchased by calling 402-472-4747 or visiting https://liedcenter.org.
Theater
Opening of “A Piece of My Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. This powerful, true drama, reveals the lives of six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses and a country-western singer booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops. The production will continue through Oct. 10. Tickets range from $8 to $10 and can be purchased online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399.
“Hello, Dolly!,” 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan campus, 5100 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Fremont High School graduate Merril Mitchell is starring as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the production. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or by calling the box office at 402-465-2384.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers and tacos. Everyone is welcome.