Weekend events: Get ready for Junkstock, Living History Weekend and fire department open house

“Murder on the Orient Express,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Living History Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. Life at an 1820’s military post will be depicted. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tin smithing and more will be demonstrated. Period crafts such as spinning, weaving and quilting also will be highlighted. Admittance to the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center is $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12.

Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington Village Park and Arlington Auditorium. Community worship will begin at 9 a.m. with festivities to follow until 3 p.m. There will be a craft fair, food, music, and raffles. A car show will be presented by the Midwest Street-Rod Association. Registration for the car show will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m. There will be class trophies, special awards, goody bags and dash plaques (for the first 150). Registration at the show is $25.