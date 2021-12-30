Weekend events: Get ready to ring in 2022

Friday

Concerts

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve shows range from $35 to $100. Tickets are available online at www.theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

“Dear Evan Hansen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $41 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This event will feature a bubble wrap stomp, the Amazing Bubble Science Show, and other bubble-themed activities. The Amazing Bubble Science Show will be held at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. There will be four Bubble Drop Zones throughout the museum, and there will be hourly bubble drop countdowns starting at 10 a.m. The last bubble drop will be at 7:45 p.m. There will be a mermaid meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission. Masks are encouraged.

Virtual Family Adventure – New Year Celebration, 11 a.m. to noon, online. Sponsored by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, this program will allow participants to meet animals, keepers, share stories and have a virtual dance party from the comfort of their own home. The program will take place via Zoom. One ticket purchased will allow one device into the program. Online registration for virtual classes closes 24 hours in advance. Visit www.omahazoo.com. If you would like to register within the 24-hour deadline, call 402-738-2092. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for steak and shrimp dinner specials. There will be live music featuring Down Memory Lane Band from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the ballroom. The cover charge is $10. Party packages are available.

Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, 7 p.m., near 10th and Cass streets, Omaha. The fireworks will be launched near CHI Health Center Omaha and TD Ameritrade Park. Attendees can view the show in the warmth and safety of their vehicles. Free parking to view the display up-close will be available in MECA lots A, B and C (near CHI Health Center) and Gallup lots (1001 Gallup Drive).

Saturday

Theater

“Dear Evan Hansen,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $41 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tom and Jerrys and Rocky Mountain oysters will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a dart tournament at 1 p.m., a Texas Hold’em tournament at 2 p.m. and a shuffleboard tournament at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

2022 New Year Party, Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. The party, sponsored by Tienda Tikal Market and Reinita Restaurant, will feature live music by Grupo Indomable of Omaha. The entry fee is $10. Drinks will be available at 9 p.m. There will be surprises and gifts, a dance contest with a prize, and food and drinks available for purchase.

Sunday

Theater

“Dear Evan Hansen,” 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $41 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Free bowling for grades kindergarten through eighth, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 30 Bowl, Fremont. The event is sponsored by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department. Pre-registration is required by visiting the city’s website at http://www.fremontne.gov/485/Online-Registrations.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. The full meal is $10 plus tax while the half meal is $5 plus tax. This dinner is open to the public, so everyone is invited to attend.

Jan. 6

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

