Weekend events list includes plays, craft shows, the White Light Mile and more

Events

Fall Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $6. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland.

October Fall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Farnam Fest 2021, noon to 11 p.m., Blackstone District, Omaha. This year’s event will feature a diverse lineup of local and national musical acts, craft beer and cocktails from local establishments, unique food options, local makers, and more. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.