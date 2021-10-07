Weekend events list includes plays, craft shows, the White Light Mile and more

Friday
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through Nov. 7. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Opening of Ghouls & Glow, 6-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Ghouls & Glow will feature family fun activities around the zoo, including trick-or-treating, magic shows, hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, and festive lanterns. The event will continue through Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Comedian Charlie Berens, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fall Arts and Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $6. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland.
October Fall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Farnam Fest 2021, noon to 11 p.m., Blackstone District, Omaha. This year’s event will feature a diverse lineup of local and national musical acts, craft beer and cocktails from local establishments, unique food options, local makers, and more. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.
Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
White Light Mile, 6 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will kick off with the kids’ dash at 6 p.m. It will be followed by six heats of racers. Everyone is encouraged to line the downtown streets and cheer on the runners.
Sunday
Concerts
Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring David Shannon, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also will be sold at Sunday’s show. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.
Theater
“Disney’s Descendants,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production’s cast includes Fremont Bergan graduate Trey Mendlik, who plays Ben. Tickets are $27 on the main floor or $22 in the balcony. To purchase tickets, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 for members of the public and $15 for OCP season subscribers. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wahoo Fall Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.
Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed and Open House, 7-11 a.m., Valley Fire Department, 210 W. Church St., Valley. Everyone is welcome to check out the department’s equipment, meet your local firefighters and EMS personnel, get some breakfast, and bid on silent auction items. The department will be joined by the Valley Police Department K9 unit, Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Life-Net helicopter which will be flying in. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., Fremont. Cost is a freewill donation. Everyone is invited to come meet your Fremont Rural Firefighters.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals are available. There will be a raffle drawing for a 65-inch LED Smart TV. The Snyder Fire Station will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon.
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland.
Fall Arts and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $6. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for a breakfast buffet from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
October Fall Craft Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Memory Lane Café, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, desserts and drinks are welcome to attend.
Monday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Oct. 14
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.
Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. Families are invited to trick or treat downtown at participating businesses. A children’s costume contest will take place at First National Bank on the northeast corner of Sixth and Main streets. Don Peterson & Associates at Sixth Street and Park Avenue will host a haunted house. Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be offering face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at 92 W. Sixth St. All activities are free.
Theater
“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.