Weekend events span everything from hunting and airplanes to spinning and weaving

Hunting, airplanes and toys are each the focus of events this weekend.

Here are more details about those events and a few more taking place in our area:

Deer & Game Expo

This year’s Nebraska Deer & Game Expo will take place from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

The three-day event will feature trophy deer, world class hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, an expanded 3D archery shoot, a big buck contest, a monster shed contest, and more.

The speakers will include Bill Chromy with Standing C Excavating, Luke Wallace with Whitetail Properties, Curt Goettsch with Victory Outdoors, and Jared Scheffler with Whitetail Adrenaline.

Admission to the expo are $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. A three-day pass is available for $20. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend. Ladies will receive half-price admission on Friday.

Indoor air show

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be hosting an indoor air show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature remote-controlled (R/C) and control line (C/L) models.

Starting at 10 a.m., model pilots will demonstrate all of the loops, flips, and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled hangars. Several R/C clubs will fly throughout the day.

Museum admission is $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, $12 for active/retired/veteran military members, $7 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Toy & Buckle Show

The 36th Annual Husker Toy & Buckle Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Pavilion 1 at Lancaster Event Center.

The event will feature farm toys and other collectibles.

Admission is $5. Children under 10 will be admitted free with an adult.

Women’s Expo

A special event for women – the Lincoln Women’s Expo – will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lancaster Event Center’s Multi-Purpose Arena.

The expo will offer health and wellness information, shopping, educational opportunities, food and beverage tastings, and more.

Admission is $5.

Fiber arts exhibition

Spinners Web, a Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, will present “Back to the Basics” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Members of the guild will be spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using hand-spun and commercial yarns.

The free event is open to the public.

Fundraising dinners

Two local organizations will be hosting fundraising dinners on Saturday.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 will be having a steak fry from 5-8 p.m. at American Legion Post 158 in Cedar Bluffs.

Grilled steak will be served along with a baked potato, salad and bread. The cost is $15.

Steak fry and raffle tickets may be purchased from any SAL member or at the door.

Fremont’s Izaak Walton Chapter will be having its January Family Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave.

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. The dinner is open to the public.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Durham Museum and Omaha Children’s Museum both have special events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Durham Museum in Omaha will offer free admission to the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday as it highlights MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all.

In addition to the museum’s permanent exhibitions, guests can enjoy special activities at The Platform, contribute to a community art project, view a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and have a chance to enter to win a museum membership for the year.

Advanced registration is required, and space is limited. Each person visiting must reserve a ticket in advance by calling 402-444-5071 or visiting www.durhammuseum.org.

The Omaha Children’s Museum will offer Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Guests are invited to attend the Color and Light Science Show, make friendship bracelets and listed to a reading of “The Skin You Live In.”

