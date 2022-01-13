What's happening this weekend? Find out here about several area events

Friday

Concerts

Pictures at an Exhibition & Anthony McGill, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets, which range from $20 to $81, are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Shayna Steele, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets, which are $10, are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 3-8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. A three-day pass is available for $20. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend. Ladies will receive half-price admission on Friday.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown, 6:45 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Pictures at an Exhibition & Anthony McGill, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets, which range from $20 to $81, are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. A three-day pass is available for $20. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend.

Indoor Air Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event will include remote controlled and control line models. Model pilots will be giving presentations. Museum admission is $14 for adults and $7 for children.

Investigate Saturday Science Lab – Owls, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Guests are invited to explore interactive, hands-on science activities with Morrill Hall educators. The program is included with museum admission.

Lincoln Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center’s Multi-Purpose Arena, Lincoln. Admission is $5.

Opening of “Design Zone” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The exhibit, which will be on display through May 15, visitors can go behind the scenes and see home videogame developers, music producers, roller coaster designers and other creative problem solvers use math and science to do the things they do.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m. and karaoke with Curtis Morris from 7-11 p.m.

Spinners Web presents “Back to the Basics,” 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library Auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Members of the spinners and weavers guild will be spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using hand-spun and commercial yarns. The event is open to the public.

Sons of the American Legion Steak Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Grilled steak will be served along with a baked potato, salad and bread. The cost is $15. Steak fry and raffle tickets may be purchased from any SAL member or at the door.

January Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages under 3. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. The dinner is open to the public. For more information, call or text Kim at 402-620-1732.

Sunday

Events

36th Annual Husker Toy & Buckle Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. The event will feature farm toys and other collectibles. Admission is $5. Children under 10 will be admitted free with an adult.

Lincoln Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center’s Multi-Purpose Arena, Lincoln. Admission is $5.

Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. A three-day pass is available for $20. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to attend the Color and Light Science Show, make friendship bracelets and listen to a reading of “The Skin You Live In.”

Life Size Candy Land, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are invited to play their way through the children’s area with their family and friends, and collect their prize at the end. Drop in to play all day.

Free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The Durham is offering free admission to the community to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The museum will highlight MLK’s legacy with special activities, including a community art project and a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Advanced registration is required, and space is limited. Visit www.durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071 to register.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Raye Zaragoza, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 20

Theater

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Presentation by author Seth Varner, 7-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Varner is author of “Visit531Nebraska: Our Journey to Every Incorporated in the State.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.