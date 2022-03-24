Wildlife Safari Park prepares to open for 2022 season

Animal lovers will soon be able to visit one of the area’s popular attractions.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland will open for the season on Friday, March 25, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park offers 4 miles of drive-thru North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors can see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre elk meadow, white-tailed deer, prairie dogs, grey wolves, American black bears, pygmy goats and bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America.

“All of us are excited to welcome visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “There are now 10 deer making their home in Deer Woods, which increases the likelihood of our guests catching a glimpse of them. So plan your adventure and come enjoy nature.”

All areas of the Wildlife Safari Park are available to drive-thru and are open to the public.

Due to the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska, the park’s collection of birds is being kept inside to protect their health.

“The major way that HPAI is transmitted is from the feces of infected wild birds,” said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health. “This can happen as wild birds fly overhead, or by someone stepping in infected wild bird feces and carrying the infection with them on their shoes or their vehicle tires.”

Therefore, until further notice, the American white pelicans, Sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans, whooping cranes, and chickens will not be outside or visible to guests. Also, the Eagle Aviary will be closed, but visitors can view from outside the area.

The admission price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $9. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $7, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $8. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories.

Wildlife Safari Park memberships are available for $65 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $55. A Safari Park membership is good for one year from date of purchase.

While the wildlife safari park prepares to open, this weekend marks the closing of “The Color Purple” at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The final performances of “The Color Purple” are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.

Based on the Pulitizer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar-nominated film by Steven Speilberg, “The Color Purple” is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues.

As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family.

Driven by powerhouse vocal performances, “The Color Purple” is the ultimate tale of triumph over suffering and empowerment through adversity.

Prior to Friday evening’s performance, there will be a panel discussion, ”African American Omaha Female Playwrights,” at 6 p.m.

The panel will feature four local playwrights, Denise Chapman, Peggy Jones, Beaufield Berry and Kim Louise, and will be moderated by OCP Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement and Director of “The Color Purple,” Kathy Tyree.

The event is open to the public and will take place in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Guests are invited to purchase tickets for that evening’s performance of “The Color Purple.”

Tickets for the show start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office at 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Lauritzen Gardens will be filled with orchids this weekend for its Orchid Show and Sale.

The annual show, put on by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event features orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Visitors will get the opportunity to see prime specimens of these exotic plants up close.

Prize-winning orchids are juried by experienced orchid judges sanctioned by the American Orchid Society.

Attendees can ask local orchid experts specific questions and gain knowledge on these unique plants.

They can learn about requirements for these special flowers such as light, moisture, temperature, air movement, humidity, problems and pests, potting media, fertilizing and repotting.

Standard garden admission rates apply for the event.

