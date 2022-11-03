Wildlife viewing, craft fairs and fundraiser meals await you this weekend

The mild fall weather means more time to visit a local outdoor attraction.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland has extended its 2022 season and will remain open daily through Sunday, Nov. 6. After that, the Wildlife Safari Park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as weather permits.

All areas of The Wildlife Safari Park are available to drive through and open to the public. Hours changed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

“The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year,” Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, said in a media release. “The colors and the change of seasons is beautiful so we hope many people will find some time to come out and enjoy.”

To plan a visit, the park recommends checking WildlifeSafariPark.com and social media channels to double-check the schedule as the season progresses and the weather changes.

The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $9. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $7, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $8. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park Memberships are available for $65 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $55. A Safari Park Membership is good for one year from date of purchase.

Named the “Best Safari Park” in the country for 2022 by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park offers 4 miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow and a 10-acre wetlands area with American white pelicans.

Visitors can explore Prairie Dog Town, and see other animals, such as white-tailed deer, Sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America. Guests also can explore 2 miles of hiking trails.

In addition to the opportunity to see wildlife up-close, this weekend’s entertainment options also include craft fairs, and fundraiser dinners/breakfasts.

Autumn Festival

Autumn Festival – An Arts and Crafts Affair begins today and continues through Sunday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena), 7300 Q St., in Ralston.

Hours for the festival are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children age 10 and younger.

Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters will display and sell their handcrafted works. There also will be an hourly gift certificate winner, food and drinks, and free parking.

Christmas Revisited

The Hooper American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting its Christmas Revisited sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., in Hooper.

Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation.

Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

Circle of Friends Boutique

The 48th Annual Chain of Friends Boutique will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hooper City Auditorium, 415 N. Main St., in Hooper.

The boutique will include over 55 local vendors and artisans featuring mobile boutique trucks, handmade soaps, farm house find, jewelry, home décor, soy candles, handcrafted goods, personalized signs, holiday décor, treats and more.

There also will be a sip station and concessions. Admission is a freewill donation.

Fire prevention supper

Smeal Fire Apparatus will be having its annual Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Snyder Ballroom.

Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event.

There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.

Valley pancake feed

Valley Fire and Rescue’s Annual Pancake Feed is set for 7-11 a.m. Sunday at Valley Fire and Rescue Department, 210 W. Church St., in Valley.

The pancake feed will include a silent auction, appearances by Valley Police K9 Sonic and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet helicopter, Nebraska State Patrol demonstration, touch-a-truck and a chance to meet firefighters, and activities for kids.

Freewill donations will be accepted.

St. James pancake feed

St. James Catholic Church in Mead will be having its 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at the church.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and younger. Takeout and drive-thru meals will be available.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $2 (need not be present to win). First prize is a handmade quilt, second prize is a Traeger grill, and third prize is a hunting rifle (or $250 cash).

There also will be a silent auction, craft/bake sale, and children’s games.

Harvest brunch

United Lutheran Church in Scribner will be having its Harvest Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

Scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice will be served. This is an all-you-can-eat brunch.

A freewill offering will be collected. There also will be a bake sale.