Workshop fosters creative healing

When Lisa Nuding was a stay-at-home mom, she found the “mom” part very fulfilling.

The “stay at home” part?

Not so much.

“I didn’t stay home very well,” Nuding said. “I enjoyed taking the kids on little learning adventures, but I also needed to spend time with friends. I loved doing crafty things and thought it would be nice to have other moms and their kids gather in a warm, cozy environment and work on projects as a group.”

Nuding’s basement seemed to be the ideal place for creative gatherings, and that was how CREATE was started.

“I never imagined where my crafty adventures would lead me,” Nuding said.

Throughout the years, CREATE as a business has changed with its customers.

“Our focus has moved from scrapbooking to canvases, wood cutouts, and signs,” she said.

The one constant, according to Nuding, has always been to provide a clean, stress-free, family-friendly environment where creativity is encouraged.

“I wanted to let people choose what they work on,” Nuding said, “instead of everyone doing the same thing.”

In addition to creating something beautiful for participants to take home and display, Nuding also wants her studio to be a place where everyone feels safe to share whatever is on their minds.

For some, it’s a relationship issue, for others it’s a struggle with health.

“At times I feel like a bartender,” Nuding said. “I’ve gotten to know people very well while they’re at my place.”

Nuding encourages what she calls art journaling.

“We paint what we’re feeling,” she said. “Some days are dark and heavy, other days are light and easy. Sometimes the words come, sometimes they just don’t.”

The concept of a creative outlet allows participants to express their pain, frustration, fear, and their joy through their artwork.

Nuding is no stranger to pain and frustration.

Her first marriage ended in 2014. Then she found herself facing breast cancer.

After her second child graduated from high school, Nuding decided it was time to pack up and move to Fremont.

“My soon-to-be second husband, Brian, lived here and I felt ready to marry again,” she said. “The house Brian was moving out of turned out to be ideal for my son. It gave him the independence he needed.”

Nuding’s Create workshop was relocated to her new home in Fremont.

“We had my art supplies in the basement, in the bedroom, basically all over the place,” she said. “After COVID, it felt really good to be able to have people around me again.”

Eventually the time came for Nuding to open a studio. She found the ideal space at 1735 E. Military Ave., Suite 1, just a few yards from where Brian runs his counseling practice.

The space is welcoming as well as functional. Visitors are greeted with bright, cheery colors and a kind, gentle facilitator.

“When I share with people what I’ve gone through,” Nuding said, “I think that makes it easier for others to open up and share their struggles.”

Unlike typical support groups, Create 2.0 allows participants to focus on their artwork while talking.

“I think that makes it much easier for people to share whatever they need to talk about,” Nuding said. “Everybody is working on something.”

The primary purpose of Create 2.0 is to help people discover their artistic ability. If they feel like sharing something personal, they are free to do so.

Nuding’s goal is to become a certified art therapy practitioner.

“I love being part of a community,” she said. “I want more of that.”

Bookings can be arranged by calling 402-954-5200 or by emailing Nuding at lisa@createartforme.com.

