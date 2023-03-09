Two car-themed events are among the highlights taking place in the area this weekend.

The 68th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels will be rolling into CHI Health Center Omaha while Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Council Bluffs.

World of Wheels, which features America’s finest hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles, will be open to the public from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $8 for children ages 8-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Discount tickets, which are $18 and $7, respectively, are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

On Saturday, the celebrity showcase will feature Joe and Amanda Martin from Motor Trend’s “Iron Resurrection” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Danny Koker and Kevin Mack from Count’s Kustoms will make a special appearance from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees are asked not to bring their own item to have signed as free photos will be provided.

There will be B2Burban Audio Demonstrations at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gravity Falls Valve Cover Racing will present its Spring Nationals from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free racing for kids will be offered from 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Those attending World of Wheels also will have the chance to see BMX stunt shows at 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday; 11:45 a.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Saturday; and 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Across the river, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be appearing in Council Bluffs for the first time.

This event gives fans of Hot Wheels an opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, BigFoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster – light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles.

Event performances also will feature a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. There also will be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing, transforming robot Megasaurus, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com. Kids tickets start at $8.

For fans who want an up-close look at their favorite trucks, the Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party gives fans exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close. This experience allows fans to enter the competition floor before the show and be amazed by the design and size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

The Crash Zone starts two-and-a-half hours before each showtime and lasts one hour and 15 minutes. Crash Zone passes include an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard. Crash Zone passes can be purchased during the ticket purchase checkout process.

Here’s a look at some other area entertainment options for this weekend:

FHS musical

Fremont High School will be presenting the new musical “Footloose” in Nell McPherson Theatre at the high school, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com. At the door, tickets will cost $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Jazz concert

Longtime music man Bob Olsen will celebrate his 94th birthday by presenting “Bob Olsen’s All Star Jazz Concert” from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

The public is invited to the show which will feature jazz tunes, older standards and dancing music.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling Tom Adamson at 402-719-6748 or via email at tadamson@neb.rr.com.

Candyland weekend

The Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting Candyland Family Fun Weekend. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

During this event based on the popular board game, a life-size board will lead visitors to different activities such as making candy-themed crafts, building and racing Mr. Mint’s Mini Candy-Mobiles, and painting with Skittles.

There also will be a Sweet Tooth Science Show and character appearances throughout the weekend. Visit ocm.org to view the character schedule.

Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

St. Patrick’s Day parade

Get a jumpstart on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by attending the Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

The 144th annual parade, sponsored by the Omaha Father Flanagan Ancient Order of Hibernians, will begin at 10 a.m. and make its way through the Old Market area.

The parade will start at 16th and Harney streets, travel east on Harney to 11th Street, head south to Howard and travel west to 13th and Howard streets.

The festive parade will include marching bands, drill teams, Irish dancers and costumed performers.