A prohibition on public comment during the Monday, April 17, meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board angered many local residents who engaged in a short, but loud, verbal debate with Fremont’s city attorney.

The five-member library board was debating on Monday an appeal of Keene Library Director Laura England-Biggs’ rejection of two requests to have controversial LGBTQ book, “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, totally removed from the city library.

The board eventually voted 5-0 to not remove the book, but to instead relocate it to the adults-only section of the library.

As the vote on the relocation concluded, one local resident — Scott Preston — loudly directed a comment toward Fremont City Attorney Travis Jacott, asking if the public in attendance was able to speak about the book appeal.

“I’d like to ask a legal question … legal, you can answer that or not? You have to take a vote to change the rules of the meeting,” Preston said.

At the start of the meeting, Jacott stated there would be no public comment, a message he reiterated when Preston pressed him again for the right to speak to the board, quietly saying, “no” and indicating to the library board continue with the meeting.

Preston continued to protest being denied the ability to speak.

“I am sorry, the rules of the meeting are typically to allow public comment. You recommended they didn’t, which is fine. But they have to go on the record saying they are not going to permit comment through a vote,” Preston continued.

Library board President Linda McClain then tried to explain the situation to attendees, but was cut off by Jacott who ordered her to continue with the meeting agenda.

“We have been advised on the (book) appeals, no public comments will be taken. We had a meeting last month where we had three items on the agenda, where we had two people speak,” McClain said before being stopped by Jacott.

“We are on item number five,” Jacott said to McClain.

The interaction between McClain and Jacott caused commotion in the crowd, many of who yelled out questions asking who had advised the board to not allow public comment.

Those calls for answers were ignored by McClain and Jacott, and as the meeting continued, many of those in attendance filed out of the council chambers.

Preston — who has been a vocal opponent of what he views as obscene and allegedly pornographic books in the library — said after the meeting he was very disappointed that the public was not allowed to make comments on the book appeal.

“I was concerned ... I wanted them to go on the record they were going to stifle public comment. The typical rules of the meeting would be for the public to be allowed to speak. They changed the rules at the advice of legal, which is fine, but I felt they needed to go on the record with a vote to suspend their normal rules,” Preston explained. “I wanted them to go on the record they were stifling public comment.”

Sandra Murray, who was one of the two people who’d appealed the retention of the book “This Book is Gay” to the library board, said she was also disappointed she wasn’t allowed to speak.

“At the last meeting, they did allow it (public comment),” Murray added. “There was someone in this room who spoke up that they didn’t like what she said. Now they didn’t allow (public comment). This was a waste of my time being here, because I already knew what the outcome (of the appeal) would be.”

Ray Meister, former librarian at Fremont Public Schools, was also present and tried to speak before also being stopped by Jacott and McClain.

During a March meeting of the Fremont City Council, Meister was cut off during his comments by Mayor Joey Spellerberg due to going past the allowed three-minute time limit.

“I am terribly disappointed,” Meister said of no public comment being allowed, while stating “This Book is Gay” is in his opinion “trash” and needs to be fully removed from the library.

The denial of public comment at library board meetings first arose in mid-February when an appeal of the book “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg was on the agenda for the Feb. 20 meeting of the library board.

Due to a planned silent protest organized by local mother Kelley Garay at the February meeting, City Administrator Jody Sanders announced in an email to the Tribune that public comment during the meeting would be banned.

In response to that development, The Fremont Tribune sought legal advice from the Nebraska Press Association’s on-call legal counsel, Kansas-based attorney Max Kautsch of Kautsch Law, LLC.

On Tuesday, April 18, Kautsch said changing the public comment rules from meeting-to-meeting was, “unreasonable” in his legal opinion.

“Under open meetings law, the city is permitted “to make and enforce reasonable rules and regulations regarding the conduct of persons attending [or] speaking at” the city’s meetings,” Kautsch wrote in an email to the Tribune. “But the city’s decision to prohibit comment at one public meeting, only to allow comment at the next meeting, is not reasonable because the decision seems to be rooted in silencing discussion about a matter of public concern. The city owes the public an explanation as to why its public comment prohibition has been enforced selectively.”

Attempts to seek comment on the issue from Jacott, Sanders and McClain were unsuccessful.

The Fremont City Council’s next meeting — slated for April 25 — will include the monthly 30-minute public comment period for the public to speak on issues not on that meeting’s agenda.

Preston and Meister said they are pondering making public comments at the April 25 council meeting about having their ability to speak at the library board meeting quashed.