Bergan Elementary to host trunk or treat event

The Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary will be having a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., in Fremont.

In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.

