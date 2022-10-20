Bergan Elementary to host trunk or treat event

The Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary will be having a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., in Fremont.
In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today