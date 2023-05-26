Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Local activists spearheading efforts to remove what they believe are inappropriate, sexually explicit and obscene books from Keene Memorial Library said they are eagerly awaiting the next steps in regard to possible changes to the city library’s policies.

After almost six months of debate over what books are appropriate for the city library, a new idea proposing changes to book purchasing, selection and display policies was presented at the May 15 meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board meeting.

The proposal was in-part formulated, according to Ward 1 City Council Member Paul Von Behren, by Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders along with Library Director Laura England-Biggs in late April and early May. The proposals, officials have said, are viewed as a potential solution to the ongoing discussion over books at the library which have consumed hours of time as debate and discussion dominated some meetings.

A lengthy report and presentation on the proposed policy changes was presented at the May 15 library board meeting, however, according to England-Biggs and board member Becky Pence, no action was taken on the item and discussions are expected to continue at the June library board meeting.

Local residents Scott Preston and Sandra Murray, two of the most outspoken advocates for eliminating books and materials they claim are akin to pornography from the city library, both spoke to the Tribune about the proposed changes.

Attempts seeking comment on the issue made to England-Biggs and library board President Linda McClain were not responded to.

Preston attended the May 15 library board meeting, however, Murray said, she was unable to attend the meeting, but received updates from others present. Both have passionately expressed their goal of protecting children from content they say should be considered obscene and not be allowed in the government-managed library.

In an email interview with the Tribune, Preston stated that he believes, “there’s definitely some work that still needs to be done on the selection policy.”

“The current draft seems to be written in such a way that almost any book could be justified and there’s nothing that would exclude juvenile and young adult books with explicit sexual content,” Preston stated. “I had quite a few specific points of feedback for them, but the two most concerning things are, there is no language restricting juvenile or young adult books with explicit sexual content, and I don’t think adding a section addressing that should be at all controversial.”

Preston also criticized the role the American Library Association has played in the book debate, a theme and argument that had been also used by other advocates of removing what they believe are inappropriate books.

“There is a heavy reliance on the American Library Association, which has become a pretty radical organization over the years,” Preston added. “I don’t believe their values really align with Fremont’s values, as a whole.”

Murray spoke to the Tribune via telephone, noting she had not attended the library board meeting, but has been briefed on the meeting by other attendees as well as reviewed the proposed policy changes in the meeting agenda.

“What they have on the table now, is to change the policies. We are patiently waiting for the next meeting to see if they do anything worthwhile or not,” Murray said. “I would say, they’re probably not going to do anything. But, the changes to the policy we’d like to see is (the library) cannot buy these books. We will see what happens.”

Murray also said the basis for her objections to certain books are primarily due to her belief the books in question are obscene or could qualify as pornographic under state law, and hence should not be available for minors.

Since her Dec. 27, 2022, complaints to the Fremont City Council on controversial books, she has repeatedly stressed she is not anti-LGBTQ+ and that her aim is to protect children.

“I realize people think, (I’m) a Christian and really prude, but that is the definition of what pornography is,” Murray added in reference to her objections.

In regard to the 5-3 vote by the city council on May 9 to retain “This Book is Gay,” Murray said she did not believe the council listened to residents who she believes overwhelmingly wanted the book removed.

“The (city council) voting no and not listening to the community (on May 9) was very discouraging. I feel like they think they have appeased us. Hopefully, the (library) will change policy,” she said.

Preston said he, too, is eagerly waiting for the next steps in the book debate. Since the issue erupted in late December 2022, Preston has been one of dozens of local residents to speak out against certain books in the library, often reading direct passages from the tomes being scrutinized.

“As far as being hopeful, time will tell. I know (England-Biggs) is a former president of the Nebraska Library Association, which is the state chapter of the ALA, so I’d be pretty surprised if she strays very far from their desired policies,” Preston said.

“I’d love to be wrong about that and see Fremont have a library policy that puts us on the cutting edge of both intellectual freedom and protecting kids,” he added. “If there’s a willingness on the library’s part to do both of those things, I do think there’s a way. Those two things are not mutually exclusive.”