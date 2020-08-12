Author's new book helps kids learn to sit still

“One of the things I like about this book is that we need to teach kids how to be bored sometimes, because there are times when being bored and doing well with it is a huge skill—and our kids these days feel like you have to be entertained 24/7,” Cook said.

Parents and teachers can learn much from the book.

“Most kids are squirmy and that’s OK,” Cook said. “Oftentimes, the best learning takes place when a kid’s in motion, but there are times when knowing how to sit still—like at a restaurant, visiting an elderly relative, at a movie theater, during short, direct instruction — can be a huge asset.”

Cook said her new book will tell parents and teachers what to say — and how to say it effectively so it’s not demeaning.

She added that the books’ purpose isn’t to solve kids’ problems, but to give them skills to solve their own problems.

The book serves as the vehicle to get the information to the kids, who can learn and remember the skills.

“Then when they’re in that situation, they can begin to solve problems from the inside out as opposed to the outside in,” Cook said.

Some kids naturally have an easier time sitting still than others.