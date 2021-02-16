Librarian encourages trivia event participation

Keene Memorial Library will offer a live virtual trivia event geared toward adults. This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 8 on Zoom. The theme is “Nebraska Knowledge,” with questions focusing on the history and facts of the Cornhusker State. Those interested in participating need to call 402-727-2694 or email: library.info@fremontne.gov by March 5 to register. Registration is required for safety and accessibility. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this online trivia event. Top competitors will earn prizes. Elisa Cruz, circulation manager and Librarian I, encourages the public to participate. “This event is something that we’re offering so that people can find something fun and free to do while staying safe,” Cruz said. “It is online, so any interested can contact us here at the library for the log in information. We’d love to have a full roster and create a great competition for the Fremont community.”