 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Librarian encourages trivia event participation
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Librarian encourages trivia event participation

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Keene Memorial Library will offer a live virtual trivia event geared toward adults. This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 8 on Zoom. The theme is “Nebraska Knowledge,” with questions focusing on the history and facts of the Cornhusker State. Those interested in participating need to call 402-727-2694 or email: library.info@fremontne.gov by March 5 to register. Registration is required for safety and accessibility. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this online trivia event. Top competitors will earn prizes. Elisa Cruz, circulation manager and Librarian I, encourages the public to participate. “This event is something that we’re offering so that people can find something fun and free to do while staying safe,” Cruz said. “It is online, so any interested can contact us here at the library for the log in information. We’d love to have a full roster and create a great competition for the Fremont community.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at the library at 402-727-2694. The library also offers a variety of other programs and services for the public. Additional information is available at: https://keen.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default

Tammy's memorable stories from January

Keene Memorial Library will offer a live virtual trivia event geared toward adults.

This will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 8 on Zoom.

The theme is “Nebraska Knowledge,” with questions focusing on the history and facts of the Cornhusker State.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in participating need to call 402-727-2694 or email: library.info@fremontne.gov by March 5 to register.

Registration is required for safety and accessibility. Video and sound capabilities are necessary to compete in this online trivia event.

Top competitors will earn prizes.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager and Librarian I, encourages the public to participate.

“This event is something that we’re offering so that people can find something fun and free to do while staying safe,” Cruz said. “It is online, so any interested can contact us here at the library for the log in information. We’d love to have a full roster and create a great competition for the Fremont community.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at the library at 402-727-2694.

The library also offers a variety of other programs and services for the public. Additional information is available at: https://keen.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default

Tammy's memorable stories from January
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch woman says yes after skydive proposal at 13,000 feet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News